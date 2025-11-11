This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave – Alone With His Dog

For the last 10 years, American artist Ra Paulette has been walking alone into New Mexico’s desert to work. He spends his time carving a sandstone cave that he found, turning it into a wonderful subterranean space full of light.
With no one but his dog for company, Paulette created different designs and styles for every cavern, giving each one very specific qualities and textures.
The purpose of this gigantic artwork is to create an environment that would inspire “spiritual renewal and personal well being.” It will also serve as a venue for artistic events once it’s finished.
Documentary trailer about Ra Paulette’s work:
