This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave – Alone With His Dog

by

For the last 10 years, American artist Ra Paulette has been walking alone into New Mexico’s desert to work. He spends his time carving a sandstone cave that he found, turning it into a wonderful subterranean space full of light.

With no one but his dog for company, Paulette created different designs and styles for every cavern, giving each one very specific qualities and textures.

The purpose of this gigantic artwork is to create an environment that would inspire “spiritual renewal and personal well being.” It will also serve as a venue for artistic events once it’s finished.

More info: cavediggerdocumentary | (via: designboomboredpanda.es)

This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog
This Artist Spent 10 Years Carving A Giant Cave &#8211; Alone With His Dog

Documentary trailer about Ra Paulette’s work:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“I Unknowingly Had Cancer For Ten Years, Only Being Diagnosed After I Gave Birth To It. AMA”
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
Sarah Michelle Gellar: From Teen Superstar to Mom
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2022
Rediscovering Disney’s Maleficent: A Look at the Top Cast and Characters
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2022
Chris Jericho: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Is It Possible We’ll Ever See a Vampire Diaries Reboot?
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2018
Let’s Talk About The Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer
3 min read
May, 31, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.