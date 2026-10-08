21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

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Years ago, the internet lost its mind over a grid of chihuahuas and blueberry muffins that were nearly impossible to tell apart. Cats, apparently, took that personally. Give one a warm spot and a little time, and it will curl, flop, or fold itself into something that belongs on a plate: a cinnamon roll with whiskers, a loaf of bread with opinions, a shrimp that purrs.

The Instagram page Soft Cat Memes collects the evidence. Each post puts a cat next to its edible double, and the resemblance hits fast: the same color, the same shape, sometimes the same texture, and often a sleeping position so ridiculous it feels deliberate. The worst part is that once you’ve seen the match, you can’t unsee it. Nature, it seems, has been stealing from the kitchen for years.

Scroll down and tell us which pair you can’t unsee. If your stomach growls along the way, that’s between you and your cat.

More info: Instagram

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

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21 Cats With Surprisingly Accurate Food Doppelgängers, As Shared By This Page

Image source: softcatmemes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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