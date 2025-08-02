50 Chonky Cats That Underwent Incredible Transformations To Become Healthier Kitties

The internet has developed a host of words to describe animals that are perhaps a little larger than they should be. Chonker, choncky, thicc, and absolute units are all phrases one might hear when seeing a pet that is particularly well-fed.
It doesn’t take a genius to understand that, despite the cuteness, pets shouldn’t really be overweight. So here is a collection of before and after pics of cats whose owners did their best to help them lose weight. Get comfy as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorite examples and comment your thoughts below.
#1 Chonk Is Going Into The New Year A Little Less Chonky
Image source: bescaredwithme
#2 Adopted A Chunk And Now He’s Shrunk
Image source: aa1255
#3 She Can Lick Her Bottom Again
Image source: NewtonsKnickers
#4 Enzo’s Diet Has Been A Success
Image source: dunkerpup
#5 From Rotisserie Chicken To Chicken Tenderloin
Image source: joandono
#6 From Fat Lucy To Fab Lucy! She Was Rescued Weighing 26 Lbs, But Now Is Back To A Healthy Weight
Image source: adhdbpdisaster
#7 The Dechonkification Of Freak. 2018 vs. 2023
Image source: RaigarWasTaken
#8 Quincy Is Still On Her Journey, But She Is Looking Much Healthier Of Late
Image source: get_a_job_grouch
#9 Here’s Pepper Before And After Dechonkification
Image source: semifragile
#10 I Didn’t Realize How Much Weight He Had Lost Until This Old Picture Came Up In My Memories! Everyone Congratulate Simba For His Hard Work
Image source: StoreBrandWaffle
#11 Chonky Boy JC At His Chonkiest Last Year (36.7 Pounds) And Last Month (Down To 18.4) – He’s So Much Happier And Energetic These Days
Image source: quattrophile
#12 Garfield’s Dechonkification
Image source: jadzia11
#13 Everyone Say Hello To And Congratulate Hermione On Her Weight Loss Journey! She’s Got A Bit Left To Go
Image source: reddit.com
#14 So Proud Of My Boy’s Weight Loss
Image source: NukaJuice
#15 Sybil’s Chonk Status One Year Ago vs. Today. Good Job Sybil
Image source: pussnbootz
#16 River Is Down 2 Pounds! And Still Yelling For Food Like Always
Image source: emianne610
#17 Before And After Chonk
Image source: FixEverythingInPost
#18 Cabbage In 2020 vs. 2021 – Chonker Transformation
Image source: dongle-dan
#19 Used To Be A Chonk
Image source: ghthtgefehtkul
#20 Ivy’s Weight Loss Journey. It Was A Struggle
Image source: therecaldecats
#21 Kudos Are In Order For My Best Friend Bubba! I Hope This Will Keep You With Me For A Few More Years. Proud Of You Dude
Image source: TheSpoodler
#22 My Baby’s Weight Loss After 1 Year Together
Image source: Sasha_bzns
#23 6-Month Difference
Image source: SATANbutspelledbruce
#24 Before And After Weight Loss For Our Fluff Chonk
Image source: TheLifeOfReilly
#25 When Bronson Was Heavy, His Paws Always Seemed Confused When He Stood Up, Like They Weren’t Exactly Sure What Their Job Was
Image source: iambronsoncat
#26 Big Girl Is Down Another Pound – Down 9 Lbs (22 Lbs To 13 Lbs) Total. Just A Few More To Go
Image source: cinemabears
#27 Chunky Was 6.2 Kg When We Adopted Her, After Being Left With Unlimited Food In The Shelter. Now She’s 4.4 Kg
Although taken at different distances you can see how much weight she’s lost over the past year.
Image source: beatricepotters
#28 Ash’s Weight Loss Journey
Image source: themadbeefeater
#29 Duncan Is Dechonking While His Little Buddies Grow
Image source: Laney20
#30 My Zeezee Has Lost Close To 10 Pounds In The Last Year And A Half! She’s Finally Down To A Healthy Weight Again
Image source: Sam_I_Am_Now
#31 My Chonky Boy Butters Is Almost At His Goal Weight Of 15 Pounds, Down From 20! After Almost 7 Months Of A Strict Diet He Only Has 0.8 More Pounds To Go
Image source: Ephy20
#32 Petite Girls Can Dechonk Too
Image source: BeerInsurance
#33 Down Two Pounds Since November! Started At 16.8 Lbs, Currently – 14.6 Lbs. Vet Said Target Is 12 But He’s Looking Very Fine
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Tomorrow Marks One Year Of Sushi’s Diet Journey! 3 Lbs Down But Just As Derp
Image source: greenagemutantninja
#35 Phoebe’s Weight Loss Journey Is Going Well
Image source: oythisisridiculous
#36 Before And After Losing Almost 2 Kg. One Year Apart
Image source: thedrawerking
#37 We Just Hit Our End Of The Year Goal! My Little Meatball Lost 20% Of Her Body Weight This Year. We Have Maybe One More Pound To Go
Image source: Late_Order_9834
#38 Eloise’s Transformation From ~17.5 To Under 13. It Took A Lot Of Work, Experimentation, And Investment But I Can Tell She Is Much More Active And Happy
Image source: Zeltron2020
#39 This Is Bella’s Before And After. She Has Lost So Much Weight. She’s Such A Happy And Playful Cat Now And Her Fur Is So Much Softer And Healthier
Image source: bella_the_putt_putt_butt
#40 Vito’s Journey From 17,2 To 14,8 Lbs. Looking Purrfectly Pawesome
Image source: Tracy9Lives
#41 I Know He’s Not Chonk Anymore But Look At His (Healthy, Vet Recommended) Weight Loss
Image source: youngcatlady88
#42 Progress Slowed To A Crawl These Last Couple Years, And She’s Still Just A Teensy Bit Heavy For Her Size, But She Has A Shiny Coat And A Clean Bill Of Health
Image source: NotTheLark
#43 Chunky Boy Lost Weight. Healthy Kitty Now
Image source: DealerFalse
#44 Big Boy Daemon Was Adopted At 25 Lbs, He’s Now Down To 17 Lbs (6-Month Progress). 4 Lbs Left Until Weight Goal
Image source: sacredrealm
#45 What A Difference Or What. Galatea Lost Quite A Lot Of Weight
Image source: mainecoco
#46 A Long Weight Loss Journey. Almost At Her Goal Weight
Image source: trippedcat
#47 We’ve Moved Out Of My In-Laws’ So Nobody’s Overfeeding My River Now
Image source: kilikilingmakati
#48 Leo: 26 Lbs To 18 Lbs Over The Course Of 2 Years
Image source: splashmob
#49 Such A Good Progress
Image source: MehReader_89
#50 I’m So Proud Of My Baby For Losing Weight! I Put Him On A Diet Recommended By A Vet And Look At Him
Image source: youngcatlady88
