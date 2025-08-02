50 Chonky Cats That Underwent Incredible Transformations To Become Healthier Kitties

The internet has developed a host of words to describe animals that are perhaps a little larger than they should be. Chonker, choncky, thicc, and absolute units are all phrases one might hear when seeing a pet that is particularly well-fed. 

It doesn’t take a genius to understand that, despite the cuteness, pets shouldn’t really be overweight. So here is a collection of before and after pics of cats whose owners did their best to help them lose weight. Get comfy as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorite examples and comment your thoughts below. 

#1 Chonk Is Going Into The New Year A Little Less Chonky

Image source: bescaredwithme

#2 Adopted A Chunk And Now He’s Shrunk

Image source: aa1255

#3 She Can Lick Her Bottom Again

Image source: NewtonsKnickers

#4 Enzo’s Diet Has Been A Success

Image source: dunkerpup

#5 From Rotisserie Chicken To Chicken Tenderloin

Image source: joandono

#6 From Fat Lucy To Fab Lucy! She Was Rescued Weighing 26 Lbs, But Now Is Back To A Healthy Weight

Image source: adhdbpdisaster

#7 The Dechonkification Of Freak. 2018 vs. 2023

Image source: RaigarWasTaken

#8 Quincy Is Still On Her Journey, But She Is Looking Much Healthier Of Late

Image source: get_a_job_grouch

#9 Here’s Pepper Before And After Dechonkification

Image source: semifragile

#10 I Didn’t Realize How Much Weight He Had Lost Until This Old Picture Came Up In My Memories! Everyone Congratulate Simba For His Hard Work

Image source: StoreBrandWaffle

#11 Chonky Boy JC At His Chonkiest Last Year (36.7 Pounds) And Last Month (Down To 18.4) – He’s So Much Happier And Energetic These Days

Image source: quattrophile

#12 Garfield’s Dechonkification

Image source: jadzia11

#13 Everyone Say Hello To And Congratulate Hermione On Her Weight Loss Journey! She’s Got A Bit Left To Go

Image source: reddit.com

#14 So Proud Of My Boy’s Weight Loss

Image source: NukaJuice

#15 Sybil’s Chonk Status One Year Ago vs. Today. Good Job Sybil

Image source: pussnbootz

#16 River Is Down 2 Pounds! And Still Yelling For Food Like Always

Image source: emianne610

#17 Before And After Chonk

Image source: FixEverythingInPost

#18 Cabbage In 2020 vs. 2021 – Chonker Transformation

Image source: dongle-dan

#19 Used To Be A Chonk

Image source: ghthtgefehtkul

#20 Ivy’s Weight Loss Journey. It Was A Struggle

Image source: therecaldecats

#21 Kudos Are In Order For My Best Friend Bubba! I Hope This Will Keep You With Me For A Few More Years. Proud Of You Dude

Image source: TheSpoodler

#22 My Baby’s Weight Loss After 1 Year Together

Image source: Sasha_bzns

#23 6-Month Difference

Image source: SATANbutspelledbruce

#24 Before And After Weight Loss For Our Fluff Chonk

Image source: TheLifeOfReilly

#25 When Bronson Was Heavy, His Paws Always Seemed Confused When He Stood Up, Like They Weren’t Exactly Sure What Their Job Was

Image source: iambronsoncat

#26 Big Girl Is Down Another Pound – Down 9 Lbs (22 Lbs To 13 Lbs) Total. Just A Few More To Go

Image source: cinemabears

#27 Chunky Was 6.2 Kg When We Adopted Her, After Being Left With Unlimited Food In The Shelter. Now She’s 4.4 Kg

Although taken at different distances you can see how much weight she’s lost over the past year. 

Image source: beatricepotters

#28 Ash’s Weight Loss Journey

Image source: themadbeefeater

#29 Duncan Is Dechonking While His Little Buddies Grow

Image source: Laney20

#30 My Zeezee Has Lost Close To 10 Pounds In The Last Year And A Half! She’s Finally Down To A Healthy Weight Again

Image source: Sam_I_Am_Now

#31 My Chonky Boy Butters Is Almost At His Goal Weight Of 15 Pounds, Down From 20! After Almost 7 Months Of A Strict Diet He Only Has 0.8 More Pounds To Go

Image source: Ephy20

#32 Petite Girls Can Dechonk Too

Image source: BeerInsurance

#33 Down Two Pounds Since November! Started At 16.8 Lbs, Currently – 14.6 Lbs. Vet Said Target Is 12 But He’s Looking Very Fine

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Tomorrow Marks One Year Of Sushi’s Diet Journey! 3 Lbs Down But Just As Derp

Image source: greenagemutantninja

#35 Phoebe’s Weight Loss Journey Is Going Well

Image source: oythisisridiculous

#36 Before And After Losing Almost 2 Kg. One Year Apart

Image source: thedrawerking

#37 We Just Hit Our End Of The Year Goal! My Little Meatball Lost 20% Of Her Body Weight This Year. We Have Maybe One More Pound To Go

Image source: Late_Order_9834

#38 Eloise’s Transformation From ~17.5 To Under 13. It Took A Lot Of Work, Experimentation, And Investment But I Can Tell She Is Much More Active And Happy

Image source: Zeltron2020

#39 This Is Bella’s Before And After. She Has Lost So Much Weight. She’s Such A Happy And Playful Cat Now And Her Fur Is So Much Softer And Healthier

Image source: bella_the_putt_putt_butt

#40 Vito’s Journey From 17,2 To 14,8 Lbs. Looking Purrfectly Pawesome

Image source: Tracy9Lives

#41 I Know He’s Not Chonk Anymore But Look At His (Healthy, Vet Recommended) Weight Loss

Image source: youngcatlady88

#42 Progress Slowed To A Crawl These Last Couple Years, And She’s Still Just A Teensy Bit Heavy For Her Size, But She Has A Shiny Coat And A Clean Bill Of Health

Image source: NotTheLark

#43 Chunky Boy Lost Weight. Healthy Kitty Now

Image source: DealerFalse

#44 Big Boy Daemon Was Adopted At 25 Lbs, He’s Now Down To 17 Lbs (6-Month Progress). 4 Lbs Left Until Weight Goal

Image source: sacredrealm

#45 What A Difference Or What. Galatea Lost Quite A Lot Of Weight

Image source: mainecoco

#46 A Long Weight Loss Journey. Almost At Her Goal Weight

Image source: trippedcat

#47 We’ve Moved Out Of My In-Laws’ So Nobody’s Overfeeding My River Now

Image source: kilikilingmakati

#48 Leo: 26 Lbs To 18 Lbs Over The Course Of 2 Years

Image source: splashmob

#49 Such A Good Progress

Image source: MehReader_89

#50 I’m So Proud Of My Baby For Losing Weight! I Put Him On A Diet Recommended By A Vet And Look At Him

Image source: youngcatlady88

