73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

by

Sometimes, all you need to cheer yourself up is a cat doing something… well, just something! And what if that random thing is also completely bizarre? Well, one Threads user came up with an idea: ask others to share photos of their cats in the most awkward positions.

Needless to say, plenty of people answered the call and were eager to show the weirdest positions they’ve found their pets in.

The post quickly turned into a collection of cats bending, sitting, sleeping, and generally existing in ways that make very little sense. Because if there’s one thing cats are good at, it’s finding the most uncomfortable-looking position and somehow looking perfectly cozy in it.

Now, scroll down and enjoy some of the most awkward and hilarious cat poses people shared. Hopefully, they’ll give you the mood boost you were looking for, too!

#1 Hector And Reggie

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @19what_ever83

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

#2

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @katy._.ortiz

#3

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @hayleycbliss

#4 This Is Rock

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @earth2lake_

#5 We Are Never Awkward Over Here. This Is Well Planned Chaos

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @alanna_staffel

#6 This Is Luna

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @marycatherineegan

#7 Frankie

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @lightbrownhare

#8

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @pickenscindy

#9 Purrl Says “Raise Your Paw If You’re Sure” 😭

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @lawedua

#10 Channeling Her Inner Rollie Pollie

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @krystleklear___

#11 Stuck Baby Tifa🙌🏻

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @idaaalka

#12 My Name Is Whimsy And I Was Made For This Request

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @littledub13

#13 This Is Hands Down The Best Photo I’ve Ver Taken Of A Cat 😁 Luna Says Hello!

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @amandamakesallthethings

#14 Sasha. No Clue What He Was Trying To Do 😂🤷🏼‍♀️

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @angiekthurston

#15

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @ladylegs

#16 Yeah She’s… Special

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @mei_timetoshine

#17 This Is Norma Jean

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @ladylegs

#18

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @lilmisskellyann

#19 Weird Positions Are A Regular Occurrence With This Thing (Satan 💙)

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @romantic.claymore

#20 Oreo Was Having An Existential Crisis

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @pandamonium_40

#21 Warm Jeans Right Outta The Dryer, Sage Was Holding On For Dear Life

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @strangealienboy

#22 Woody

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @onedelirious

#23 This Is Ducky. She Likes To Flip Around On My Lap

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @arwenundomiel79

#24 Good Because Normal Isn’t Really Their Thing

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @sheltonlaps

#25 Hotdog Always Doing Some Weird S**t

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @mergillly

#26 This Is Kevin. He’s Asleep

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @tribattlebraids

#27 Shovels Likes Making Her Life Difficult Even Though There’s A Door Right Next To Her

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @celinamarie___

#28 Shelter Kitty Got Herself Into A Predicament

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @freddy_w_tha_45

#29 This Is Norma Jeans Brother, Whiskey

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @ladylegs

#30 How Meeko Sleeps/Lays 💙

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @_renaaa92

#31

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @spoland00

#32 Trying To Pretend He Isn’t Too Fat To Sit On The Headboard And Holding On For Dear Life

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @chellinskate

#33 Maple Loves The Top Of The Cabinet 😻

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @gracediscovers

#34 Tostada The Toasty Taco

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @lyss.pawl

#35 This Is Kitty Mittens

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @puppetpie

#36

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @janekusch

#37

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @roxysma1

#38

When I try to leave for work
He won’t let me go by grabbing my jeans
After a few minutes, he goes to sleep
Then I’ll silently leave the house

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @mmz083

#39

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @mzellelilas

#40

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @teakfreer

#41 Apparently I Sleep A Lil Weird Idk

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @chiara.the.catto

#42 Kamala Climbing The Screen

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @almostafarmcoveoregon

#43 My Coworker Being Extra Needy. I Work From Home. She Thinks We Work Together

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @christy1075

#44 A

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @grapeylyle

#45

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @taya.oerding

#46 I Don’t Know. He’s Just A Slippery Little Seal

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @ridingmissdazey

#47 Rowdy Is So Happy To Have Found His People

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @cheeseyvee

#48

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @jillsginsberg

#49 Willow Being A Silly Girl

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @thecinemartyr

#50 Mr Brue Snuggling A Friend’s Shoe

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @jobetheface

#51

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @sk8.monkeyy

#52

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @knitt.happen.s

#53 This Is Sam 🤎

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @lexivondrak_

#54 This Is Millie. She’s 4 Months Old

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @vicki_needs_coffee

#55 This Is How Goose Watches TV 😂

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @luvmyapbts

#56 A Story

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @katieminnocci

#57 She Does Not Fit. She Still Sit

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @cathys_ghost

#58 Nyx… It’s A Good Thing I Saved Her From The Street Because She Would Not Have Made It

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @lanibooklover

#59 I Love These Little Weirdos

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @nikkfit

#60 Chipit The Ottoman Cat

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @baroness_vonlipi

#61 Loki And Odin Back When They Were Little!

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @aleagetslostsometimes

#62 Norma’s Big Brother Hankie

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @ladylegs

#63

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @miish.cat

#64 It’s My Friend Cat But I Took This Picture And It’s Sooo Cute 😍

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @nika.ttt

#65 Trying To Squeeze Into Something That No Longer Fits. As Many Of Us Do

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @melissa808

#66

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @beach_pushin_50

#67 Fondue Benoit- Vanlife Cat

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @nickbonestattoos

#68

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @mhrranch2001

#69 Lucy Gets Into Some Odd Positions When Napping

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @mattsal23

#70 Yes, Thank You For Asking -Clears Throat- I Present:

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @echo.400

#71 This Is My Cat Emmie. Shes Not Really In An Awkward Pose But I Definitely Did Not Expect Her To Climb The Window

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @wisteriasadprose6

#72 He’s A Character 😂❤️

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @sal.otseven

#73 Here’s Tiger

73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Image source: @misspiggie2u_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Every Major Change In Disney’s New Snow White That Divides Fans, As The Movie Tanks In Theaters
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
“Lesson Learned”: Brother Invites Family To Christmas Dim Sum, Then Pulls A Shady Move At The Register
3 min read
Dec, 3, 2025
Bill Kreutzmann: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 11, 2026
Girl’s Tinder Profile Hilariously Explains Why You Should Date Her, And Now Everyone Wants To Swipe Right
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mountain Sink: My Newest Mosaic For A Beauty Salon In Russia
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Colorized 9 Mugshots Of Real Life 1930s Criminals And Here Are Their Stories
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025