73 Cat Lovers Shared Their Pets’ Most Ridiculous Positions In This Viral Threads Thread

Sometimes, all you need to cheer yourself up is a cat doing something… well, just something! And what if that random thing is also completely bizarre? Well, one Threads user came up with an idea: ask others to share photos of their cats in the most awkward positions.
Needless to say, plenty of people answered the call and were eager to show the weirdest positions they’ve found their pets in.
The post quickly turned into a collection of cats bending, sitting, sleeping, and generally existing in ways that make very little sense. Because if there’s one thing cats are good at, it’s finding the most uncomfortable-looking position and somehow looking perfectly cozy in it.
Now, scroll down and enjoy some of the most awkward and hilarious cat poses people shared. Hopefully, they’ll give you the mood boost you were looking for, too!
#1 Hector And Reggie
Image source: @19what_ever83
#2
Image source: @katy._.ortiz
#3
Image source: @hayleycbliss
#4 This Is Rock
Image source: @earth2lake_
#5 We Are Never Awkward Over Here. This Is Well Planned Chaos
Image source: @alanna_staffel
#6 This Is Luna
Image source: @marycatherineegan
#7 Frankie
Image source: @lightbrownhare
#8
Image source: @pickenscindy
#9 Purrl Says “Raise Your Paw If You’re Sure” 😭
Image source: @lawedua
#10 Channeling Her Inner Rollie Pollie
Image source: @krystleklear___
#11 Stuck Baby Tifa🙌🏻
Image source: @idaaalka
#12 My Name Is Whimsy And I Was Made For This Request
Image source: @littledub13
#13 This Is Hands Down The Best Photo I’ve Ver Taken Of A Cat 😁 Luna Says Hello!
Image source: @amandamakesallthethings
#14 Sasha. No Clue What He Was Trying To Do 😂🤷🏼♀️
Image source: @angiekthurston
#15
Image source: @ladylegs
#16 Yeah She’s… Special
Image source: @mei_timetoshine
#17 This Is Norma Jean
Image source: @ladylegs
#18
Image source: @lilmisskellyann
#19 Weird Positions Are A Regular Occurrence With This Thing (Satan 💙)
Image source: @romantic.claymore
#20 Oreo Was Having An Existential Crisis
Image source: @pandamonium_40
#21 Warm Jeans Right Outta The Dryer, Sage Was Holding On For Dear Life
Image source: @strangealienboy
#22 Woody
Image source: @onedelirious
#23 This Is Ducky. She Likes To Flip Around On My Lap
Image source: @arwenundomiel79
#24 Good Because Normal Isn’t Really Their Thing
Image source: @sheltonlaps
#25 Hotdog Always Doing Some Weird S**t
Image source: @mergillly
#26 This Is Kevin. He’s Asleep
Image source: @tribattlebraids
#27 Shovels Likes Making Her Life Difficult Even Though There’s A Door Right Next To Her
Image source: @celinamarie___
#28 Shelter Kitty Got Herself Into A Predicament
Image source: @freddy_w_tha_45
#29 This Is Norma Jeans Brother, Whiskey
Image source: @ladylegs
#30 How Meeko Sleeps/Lays 💙
Image source: @_renaaa92
#31
Image source: @spoland00
#32 Trying To Pretend He Isn’t Too Fat To Sit On The Headboard And Holding On For Dear Life
Image source: @chellinskate
#33 Maple Loves The Top Of The Cabinet 😻
Image source: @gracediscovers
#34 Tostada The Toasty Taco
Image source: @lyss.pawl
#35 This Is Kitty Mittens
Image source: @puppetpie
#36
Image source: @janekusch
#37
Image source: @roxysma1
#38
When I try to leave for work
He won’t let me go by grabbing my jeans
After a few minutes, he goes to sleep
Then I’ll silently leave the house
Image source: @mmz083
#39
Image source: @mzellelilas
#40
Image source: @teakfreer
#41 Apparently I Sleep A Lil Weird Idk
Image source: @chiara.the.catto
#42 Kamala Climbing The Screen
Image source: @almostafarmcoveoregon
#43 My Coworker Being Extra Needy. I Work From Home. She Thinks We Work Together
Image source: @christy1075
#44 A
Image source: @grapeylyle
#45
Image source: @taya.oerding
#46 I Don’t Know. He’s Just A Slippery Little Seal
Image source: @ridingmissdazey
#47 Rowdy Is So Happy To Have Found His People
Image source: @cheeseyvee
#48
Image source: @jillsginsberg
#49 Willow Being A Silly Girl
Image source: @thecinemartyr
#50 Mr Brue Snuggling A Friend’s Shoe
Image source: @jobetheface
#51
Image source: @sk8.monkeyy
#52
Image source: @knitt.happen.s
#53 This Is Sam 🤎
Image source: @lexivondrak_
#54 This Is Millie. She’s 4 Months Old
Image source: @vicki_needs_coffee
#55 This Is How Goose Watches TV 😂
Image source: @luvmyapbts
#56 A Story
Image source: @katieminnocci
#57 She Does Not Fit. She Still Sit
Image source: @cathys_ghost
#58 Nyx… It’s A Good Thing I Saved Her From The Street Because She Would Not Have Made It
Image source: @lanibooklover
#59 I Love These Little Weirdos
Image source: @nikkfit
#60 Chipit The Ottoman Cat
Image source: @baroness_vonlipi
#61 Loki And Odin Back When They Were Little!
Image source: @aleagetslostsometimes
#62 Norma’s Big Brother Hankie
Image source: @ladylegs
#63
Image source: @miish.cat
#64 It’s My Friend Cat But I Took This Picture And It’s Sooo Cute 😍
Image source: @nika.ttt
#65 Trying To Squeeze Into Something That No Longer Fits. As Many Of Us Do
Image source: @melissa808
#66
Image source: @beach_pushin_50
#67 Fondue Benoit- Vanlife Cat
Image source: @nickbonestattoos
#68
Image source: @mhrranch2001
#69 Lucy Gets Into Some Odd Positions When Napping
Image source: @mattsal23
#70 Yes, Thank You For Asking -Clears Throat- I Present:
Image source: @echo.400
#71 This Is My Cat Emmie. Shes Not Really In An Awkward Pose But I Definitely Did Not Expect Her To Climb The Window
Image source: @wisteriasadprose6
#72 He’s A Character 😂❤️
Image source: @sal.otseven
#73 Here’s Tiger
Image source: @misspiggie2u_
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