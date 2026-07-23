“Council Of Cats”: 80 Hilariously Adorable Cats Caught Planning Their Next Move (New Pics)

They move quietly, pounce fast and always seem to be plotting something. Cats operate on a level we humans may never truly understand. And if you’ve ever suspected they’re silently scheming to take over the world, you might just be right.
More and more people are reporting that they’ve caught cats in the act, suspiciously grouped together, and seemingly holding some very important meetings. It would appear that the cat council is in session across the globe. Tiny paws are locked in heated debates over policies, budgets, laws, and most importantly, snacks.
Worried and amused human beings have been gathering evidence of these get togethers, and filing them away in a dedicated online space. Council of Cats has thousands of members documenting groups of cats taking over the world. It’s a gallery of cute and oddly concerning images of kitties who are clearly up to no good. Here are some of the best…
#1 The Council Of Dust Will Hear Your Case
Image source: Forsaken-Sprinkles48
#2 Buddies
Image source: AutomaticSoftware641
#3 My Rescue Void Smuggled In Some Void Beans And I Had To Keep The Family Together
Image source: No-Lack6942
Cats are known to be solitary creatures, preferring to hunt solo and conduct their business alone. According to the International Cat Care site, a cat’s territory includes a core area (or den) where they feel safe enough to sleep, eat, play, and potentially enjoy social interaction.
They’ll often defend their territory and fight off (or chase away) other cat intruders. Cats will leave the safety of their dens to hunt or roam in surrounding areas. And as many a cat owner may have experienced, they might bring their prey home as a little gift for their master.
#4 You Have Disturbed The Head Of The Council. Explain Yourself
Image source: Wonderful-Cap8002
#5 Caption This
Image source: SinglSrvngFrnd
#6 The Council Doesn’t Believe In Privacy
Image source: BearClowder
“In the wild, cats may have territories that overlap, with ‘neutral areas’ where they can greet and interact with each other,” notes the site. “If an unfamiliar cat enters another cat’s territory, this may provoke behavioural responses aimed at deterring the cat and driving them away – starting with staring, hissing, and growling, and if that doesn’t work, chasing them and possibly a short, noisy, violent attack.”
But even though they’re known to be solitary creatures, cats are very capable of living in groups. And many do…
#7 The Council Is Taking Squirrel Duty Very Seriously This Morning
Image source: Greg-BradyisGod
#8 The Council Has Had An Exhausting Day And Needs A Nap
Image source: madcats323
#9 The Council Is On Bird Watching Duty
Image source: letmechooseanamepliz
According to Phyllis Meyer, a certified Veterinary Technician in Colorado and cat behavior expert, free-roaming cats tend to form groups called colonies – especially if there’s lots of food around. These colonies are led by females, with a mother, her sisters, and daughters taking care of the young. They’ll nurse each others’ kittens and even help each other give birth.
“Male kittens are driven off by their mothers at maturity to avoid inbreeding,” reveals Meyer. “They can become solitary hunters like their wildcat ancestors or become attached to an unrelated colony if accepted by the females.”
#10 The Council Requests Dinner
Image source: valhope
#11 I Think The Council Likes Their New Cat Tree
Image source: 2kMase
#12 The Council Of Cats Will Judge Your Action For Today
Image source: Specialist_Serve6661
International Cat Care’s experts note that even though feral cats form groups, they still hunt alone and don’t rely on each other for survival. In other words, they aren’t considered ‘pack’ animals.
When it comes to having multiple pet cats in one home, Meyer says there are a few steps you can take to help avoid fighting and conflict. The first is to identify the social groups of cats. In other words, the ones that prefer to stay together.
These cats typically sleep snuggled together, groom each other, rub against each other and “play fight.” They are usually comfortable sharing resources like food, water, litter boxes, sleeping and resting places.
#13 The Council Will See You Now
Image source: sophie_in_digital
#14 Emergency Session Called For The Small Council
Image source: Wonderful-Cap8002
#15 The Council Before Taxes vs. After Taxes
Image source: Wonderful-Cap8002
“Once the social groups in the house are identified, it important for the cat owner to monitor how the cats are getting along and intervene, if necessary, to prevent conflict,” Meyer cautions. “A cat fight can result in injuries to the fighting cats and the humans who try and manage the fight.”
The expert adds that aggression does not need to cause physical injury. Sometimes psychological stress over limited resources can cause illness and behaviors like house-soiling.
#16 The Council Welcomes You
Image source: rimeduinfox
#17 The Council Is Resting
Image source: eeeeeeeeeeeeew1
#18 The Council Waiting Patiently For Their Turkey Day Dinner On Their Heated Blanket
Image source: ProudnotLoud
You might think chasing, running away, howling and hissing are the main warning signs to look out for in multi-cat households. But Meyer says there are also more subtle, seemingly harmless ‘red flags’ such as staring and blocking doorways.
“If you see one of your cats fixing an unblinking stare on another, take note of the circumstances and see what happens if you intervene,” advises the expert. “For example, if one cat is staring at another cat and is sitting in a doorway, she may be blocking the other from resources through that doorway.”
#19 Thou Art Weighed In The Balances, And Art Found Wanti- Ooh A Gnat
Image source: glorpgloop
#20 I Think I Interrupted Them
Image source: braykables
#21 Regional Managers Council
Image source: gvsb123
Meyer suggests interrupting the stare by opening the door wider, throwing a treat away from the doorway, or redirecting the “door-blocker” with a toy. This should give the other cat an opportunity to get through the doorway. After this, you should keep an eye on how the cats get along so that you can take further steps to avoid conflict.
The expert warns that you shouldn’t physically handle or pick up the cats if you spot them staring. That’s because they may be angrier than they appear and things could escalate fast.
#22 All Holiday Decor Must Be Approved By The Council
Image source: Realistic_Nobody_598
#23 The Council At Work Summoning Demons To The Living Room
Image source: OhEmGeeRachael
#24 The Council Desires Its Chick Fil A
Image source: LazyCondition0
International Cat Care’s experts say you should always make sure there are enough resources (food and water bowls, litter trays, scratching posts, beds etc) for each cat in a multi-cat home. “Plus at least one extra,” they add, “spaced out around the house so there’s no competition for resources.”
The note that it’s also important that each cat has a space where they can be alone and avoid other cats, should they choose to do so.
#25 The Council Has Approved My New Bed Sheets
Image source: solemnisland
#26 “Maybe Hooman Will Let Us Outside Today?”
Image source: CatDaddyWhisper
#27 The Council Approves Of The New Recliner
Image source: jghartz234
According to Meyer, it’s okay to have one litter box for social group of cats. But make sure those outside of the group have their own box. She suggests always feeding cats individually and out of sight of each other, as well as setting aside daily play time for each cat.
“One of the keys to harmony in the multi-cat home is to provide multiple resources and spread them throughout the house,” Meyer explains. “The goal is to ensure that all cats have access to litter boxes, food and water without having to compete with another cat.”
#28 The Council Awaits Your Important Update
Image source: windy4355
#29 The Council Wants A Word With You
Image source: patata66
#30 The Smol Council Has Declared You The Parent
Image source: RanZario
#31 Possible Coup D’état
Image source: Substantial-Luck-953
#32 The Council Has Demands
Image source: Kodama24
#33 The Council Has Been Summoned By A Single Shake Of The Treat Bag
Image source: beautifulcabbage
#34 Saturday Council Meeting
Image source: nine_of_cups
#35 Debating Wheter I’m Allowed On The Bed
Image source: haytorr
#36 The Councils Of Greece
Image source: Lenaiscool__
#37 The Council Demands Wet Food Immediately. Non-Compliance Will Be Meet With Severe Sancions!
Image source: coffeemilkedcat
#38 Be Careful: They Are Taking Care Of Me!
Image source: bellahellobloom
#39 Should We Allow Dogs To Join Our Council?
Image source: SpookyTheCat96
#40 The House’s Supreme Court
Image source: kaburelax
#41 Kitty Pyramid 😂
Image source: michymichy02
#42 The Council Doesn’t Approve A Closed Door
Image source: yiji21
#43 I Disturbed The Council’s Meeting By The Water Cooler
Image source: Koffievos
#44 Partial Council Meeting Today
Image source: madcats323
#45 The Council Has Decided To Bang Their Heads And Sleep
Image source: Agitated_Emu_4583
#46 The Council Approves Of The Electric Blanket
Image source: lousuewho2
#47 New Tree Courtesy Of My Amazing Sister
Image source: Competitive-Eye9506
#48 The Council Rests Its Case Your Highness
Image source: MoonlitOracles
#49 Um, I Did Not Approve Of Being The Site Of The Latest Council Nap Session
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#50 The Council On A Snow Day
Image source: Nousernamesleft81
#51 Emerging Band: Beanie And The Voids
Image source: Sad_Prompt_962
#52 I Want To Get Rid Of This Old Crate Bed But The Council Likes It Too Much
Image source: AbbyTheConqueror
#53 Bed Warmers
Image source: BeGladYouDidIBet
#54 The Council Is Sleeping
Image source: woodpeckers8787
#55 It’s One Min Past Feeding Time
Image source: 3_Cat_Day
#56 The Council Has Unanimously Ruled: The White Stuff Outside Is Too Cold And The Sun Inside Is Just Right
Image source: Charivari8
#57 The Council Would Like A Word With You
Image source: nine_of_cups
#58 The Council Has Decided It’s Too Darn Cold
Image source: fivepointyends
#59 The Council Was Not Impressed
Image source: oceanView229
#60 The Beasts Will Judge Your Fate
Image source: SpiritualAmoeba049
#61 The Council Has Taken The Dog In For Questioning
Image source: Jektom
#62 There’s Coffee Cookies That Jan Made In The Back
Image source: SingTheDamnSong
#63 The Council Has Ruled That Breakfast Is Late
Image source: CatApproved-007
#64 None Shall Pass
Image source: 5BlackKittieMum
#65 Grand Council Passed A Resolution (Im Worthless To Them)
Image source: SilentOcean1
#66 We Are Ready To Nap, Mom
Image source: 5alv1a
#67 I Think They’re Angry Because I Interrupted Their Meeting
Image source: candy-cream
#68 The Council Has Reconvened And Has Decided Your Fate
Image source: valhope
#69 We’ve Received Your Request For Clipping Our Nails And It Has Been Declined
Image source: Pinkpurplegreentea
#70 The Council Members Are Too Busy To All Meet At The Same Time
Image source: Lenaiscool__
#71 The Council Must Decide The Fate Of The Mouse
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#72 Why Do I Feel Judged
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#73 Meeting Adjorned
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#74 Uuummmmm….ok
Image source: hformo
#75 The Night’s Watch
Image source: MrCabrera0695
#76 Judgment Council-Aaaand Where Do You Think Your Going?
Image source: teal_dreamer5
#77 The Council Is Forever Watching
Image source: d-rod139
#78 I Definitely Interrupted A Meeting Here. Reilly Is At The Top Of The Stairs While His Brother Jonesy And Sister Bonnie Mcpurray Are Listening To What He Has To Say
Image source: mac_is_crack
#79 The Council Vote On Next Week’s Retreat Has Been Postponed To Roll On The Concrete!
Image source: ProudnotLoud
#80 The Council Needs A Larger Board Room
Image source: windy4355
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