44 Vintage Photos Showing Famous People And Ordinary Folks Equally Obsessed With Cats (New Pics)

Curated by Brazilian journalist Paula Leite Moreira, this growing archive of vintage cat photography brings together rare images from different eras, ranging from candid everyday moments to striking portraits of well-known figures posing with their feline companions.
Sourced from international photo libraries, magazines, and historical records, the collection highlights just how deeply cats have been woven into human life for over a century. Some photographs capture celebrities on movie sets or at home with their cats, while others show ordinary people sharing quiet, intimate moments with pets that look just as curious, aloof, or affectionate as cats do today.
#1 Audrey Hepburn
What makes this selection especially compelling is its balance between cultural history and simple charm. About half of the images document famous faces and cinematic or historical contexts, while the rest celebrate anonymous, everyday cats whose stories were never written down but preserved through photography.
Together, they form a visual timeline that shows how little our relationship with cats has changed. Fashion, cities, and technology evolve, yet cats remain effortlessly iconic, stealing attention whether they’re sitting in a child’s lap, lounging beside a star, or staring directly into the camera with timeless confidence.
#2 Sophia Loren
#3 Cher
#4 Sally Smith
#5 Diane Keaton
#6 Claudia Cardinale
#7
#8
#9 Michael J. Fox
#10
#11 Billy Thatcher And Shelagh Fraser
#12 James Mason
#13 Carole Lombard
#14 Carmen Miranda
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21 Brigitte Bardot
#22 David Bowie
#23 Linus Pauling (American Chemist)
#24 Thelonious Monk (American Jazz Pianist)
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30 Werner Aspenström
#31 Masahisa Fukase (Japanese Photographer)
#32 Georgia O’keeffe
#33 Edward Gorey
#34 Elizabeth Jane Howard
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41 Kim Novak
#42
#43
#44 Patti Smith
