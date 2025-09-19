Netizens Fascinated By Trump Family’s Outfit Choices At Banquet With British Royal Family

Kate Middleton’s unexpected pairing during a state banquet raised some eyebrows online.
The British royal family hosted the Trumps at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17. But it wasn’t the panna cotta or the chicken ballotine that stole the spotlight.
Netizens couldn’t help but notice who walked with whom and who sat with whom at the 155-feet long banquet table.
Some were also fascinated by the outfit choices, with one asking: “Did no one advise [sic] the trumps on what is appropriate dress for meeting the Royals?”
Image credits: princeandprincessofwales/Instagram
The 155-feet long banquet table was laden with 139 candles and 1,452 pieces of cutlery for the guests, who feasted on Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad for the first course.
The staff brought out organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes with a thyme and savoury jus for the main course.
As for dessert, the guests were served vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet and poached Victoria plums.
Image credits: Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Around 160 guests were part of the banquet, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, U.S. President Donald Trump, and U.S. first lady Melania Trump.
Donald’s daughter Tiffany, whom he shares with his second wife Marla Maples, was the only child to accompany him for the state banquet.
Guests dined on panna cotta and chicken ballotine at the 155-feet long banquet table
Image credits: princeandprincessofwales/Instagram
Ahead of the dinner, the guests entered in a royal procession, led by King Charles and President Trump in the front.
They were followed by Queen Camilla and Melania, while Prince William and Paula Reynolds, the chair of National Grid – the UK’s national electricity and gas system, walked behind them.
Next in line was Kate Middleton, who was accompanied by Tiffany’s husband and business executive, Michael Boulos.
About five places behind them, Tiffany was seen walking in with Apple CEO Tim Cook beside her.
One called Tiffany’s outfit a “prom dress,” while another said, “Maybe Tiffany does not know the dress code in the UK.”
“Did no one advise [sic] the trumps on what is appropriate dress for meeting the Royals?” one asked online
Image credits: tiffanytrump/Instagram
Another said, “Tiffany looked really pretty. Love her dress.”
“Why is Tiffany even there?” one asked.
“Sitting with Tim Cook is hardly a snub!” read another comment. “Who cares who she sat next to. Perhaps she wanted to sit next to him and requested it.”
“I seriously doubt Tiffany was snubbed,” commented another. “I’m sure every bit of this was all prearranged.”
“So it was a family vacation!!!!” another said.
Image credits: Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Normally at UK state banquets, the walk-in order for the procession is decided by royal protocol, diplomatic order and seating arrangements.
Senior members of the royal family, like the King, Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, would take priority in positioning and pairing.
They would be followed by heads of state, top government officials and other high-profile guests.
“Perhaps she wanted to sit next to him and requested it,” one said about Tiffany’s pairing in the procession
Image credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Hence, in this case, Michael Boulos, who serves as CEO of his family’s business SCOA Nigeria and is also a member of the Trump family, accompanied Princess Kate in the procession.
Meanwhile, Tiffany was given a position behind since she was a guest by virtue of being the U.S. president’s child.
Michael, who had proposed to Tiffany at the White House in January 2021, tied the knot with her in November 2022.
They welcomed son Alexander Trump Boulos in May this year.
Image credits: Evan Vucci – Pool/Getty Images
Princess Kate, who has been making a gradual return back to royal duties after undergoing cancer treatment, made a dazzling statement at the banquet with her go-to royal headpiece, the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara.
She was dressed in a couture gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley and accessorized with earrings that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022.
Princess Kate wore the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara, previously worn by the late Princess Diana
Image credits: Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Lover’s Knot Tiara was worn by the Princess of Wales to other state banquets and events in the past. It was made for Queen Elizabeth II’s grandmother Queen Mary in 1914.
The pearl and diamond-encrusted tiara was also worn by the late Princess Diana.
“Oh my gosh so perfect so classy beautiful,” a royal fan commented on a photo of Prince William and Princess Kate on social media.
“That dress,” one said. “Our future queen.”
Another wrote, “Kate looks so pretty & regal.”
“Princess Catherine the epitome of elegance and grace,” read one comment online
