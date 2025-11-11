Cat Spotted Regularly Taking Subway In Tokyo All By Himself

by

While the Tokyo subway system might seem confusing for many, this cat laughs at them all. The smart feline has been spotted taking the city’s Seibu Ikebukuro Line at least several times. And he seems so cool about it! No map needed.

People have been noticing the unusual passenger since at least 2013. Of course, it’s not entirely clear that it’s the same cat, although they look pretty much the same. Other passengers have also noted his excellent subway etiquette – he always tries to make himself as compact as possible (except for an occasional cat nap which doesn’t seem to bother anyone). Cuteness must be his ticket!

(h/t: rocketnews24)

“Looks like this cat is on his way home after a day of hanging out in ikebukuro,” tweeted @manpukuoya

Cat Spotted Regularly Taking Subway In Tokyo All By Himself

Image credits: manpukuoya

The smart feline has been spotted taking the city’s Seibu Ikebukuro Line at least several times

Cat Spotted Regularly Taking Subway In Tokyo All By Himself

Image credits: hmmtkntr

And he seems so cool about it! No map needed

Cat Spotted Regularly Taking Subway In Tokyo All By Himself

Image credits: youhei1924 (left) fu_matu (right)

No one seems to be bothered – he has excellent subway etiquette!

Cat Spotted Regularly Taking Subway In Tokyo All By Himself

Image credits: irohamu

Cuteness must be his ticket!

Cat Spotted Regularly Taking Subway In Tokyo All By Himself

Image credits: irohamu

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
