Cat Gloves For Smartphones That Wag Their Tails When You Swipe

Dear crazy cat ladies (and gentlemen), hold your breath because this is going to be good. The Japanese came up with touch-screen gloves that literally let you swipe with a cat’s tail.

Designed by Felissimo and YOU+MORE, the gloves are made from a suede-like material and have a fluffy inside, as well as conductive pads on the thumb and index finger that let you text in the coldest winter.

You can choose from 3 different kitties for US$36 (4,295 yen). Scrolling through cat photos while waiting for a bus never felt so pro! (S)wag.

More info: Felissimo | YOU+MORE (h/t: rocketnews24, designtaxi)

