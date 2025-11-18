Vet Gets Bitten By A Cat During Appointment, Receives A Wholesomely Funny Apology Card From Her

Doctor appointments are rarely a pleasurable thing, no matter whether you’re a human or an animal. Of course, the difference between the two is that even if they really don’t want to be there, humans will most often grit their teeth and get through it, whereas animals might react a bit more harshly.
For example, this one cat who recently had to visit a vet disliked the process so much that she ended up biting them. But just because she’s a cat, it didn’t mean that she was going to get off without having to make an apology in the form of the most adorable ‘I’m sorry’ card. Scroll down to read the full story!
Vet visits are never really pleasant, but when they end up with the doctor being bitten, additional actions need to be taken
Cat sisters Gamora and Nebula had their routine checkup at the veterinary clinic when, due to being scared, Nebula ended up biting the doctor
A couple of weeks ago, cat sisters Gamora and Nebula, accompanied by their caretaker Aurora Lothbrok, visited the veterinarian clinic for their routine checkup. But while Gamora was relatively calm and chose to hide behind the doctor’s laptop, Nebula’s approach was quite a bit different.
The cat appeared pretty scared and, at first, tried pressing herself against a wall to avoid being noticed. When, due to her being fully black in a bright office, that didn’t work out, Nebula resorted to violence and bit the vet.
The cat had no regrets, but her caretaker decided to teach her a lesson by making her stand in the corner and pose for a cute ‘I’m sorry’ card that she later sent to the vet
There were no regrets in the kitty’s eyes after the incident, but Aurora wasn’t just going to let it slide. First, she made Nebula stand in the corner and think about her actions, and when that was done, she also had her pose for an apology card picture that was later printed and sent to the vet, with a cute message saying, “Sorry I bite you. I bite my mom, too.”
After sending out the card, the woman also posted a video of it on her TikTok profile, which soon attracted quite a lot of attention, garnering over half a million views. The commenters found it to be very funny and adorable, which inspired them to share their own similar stories, making for a very wholesome discussion.
Check out the full video:
Pets being scared of the visits to the veterinary clinic is likely a tale as old as these clinics themselves. And yet, it may not always be completely clear why they react the way they do. So, to try and get a better understanding of how it all works, let’s take a look at what the staff of UrgentVet had to say.
The first and likely most obvious reason is that when sick or in pain, it’s only natural for the animal to experience stress, anxiety, and even fear. At the same time, the fact that they don’t understand why they feel the way they do only agitates them.
Then, of course, to access most veterinary services, some traveling needs to be involved, most often by car or other similar mode of transportation. Therefore, the journey and the process leading up to it can cause a lot of additional stress and anxiety for the pet.
Even though, on these trips, the animals might not realize where they’re going before they get there, once they arrive, previous negative experiences and traumas related to veterinary clinics, if there are any, can kick in within the blink of an eye. This can obviously make them avoid the place like the plague.
And even if their previous visits weren’t all that scary, or they had never been to the vet before, your pets will hardly find any familiar sounds or smells, which will naturally keep them more on the edge.
Lastly, it may not be all about how your pet feels in these situations, at least not directly. These visits can cause a decent amount of stress on humans just as well, and that nervous energy can easily transfer to the animals they’re traveling with.
There are many reasons why cats may be scared of vet clinics but most of these can be solved with preparation, practice, and a calm and gentle approach to the situation
Fortunately, there are some things you can do to make these trips a lot easier for both you and your cat. According to the article on Happy Cats Haven, it all starts with picking the right carrier and helping your pet get used to it. Keep it out in the open and use treats to make them associate it with fun.
When they’re more used to it, you can then cover the carrier with a towel or something similar and take them for some ridealongs, just to get some practice for everyone involved.
Before actual appointments, however, it pays to research the clinics and choose one that is likely to give the best experience for you and your little friend. Together, you can even visit the vet clinic just for the sake of it, without any appointments, so that your cat knows it’s not all bad.
And finally, learn to remain calm as well as to soothe your cat. Handle things gently and try to create as smooth of an experience as possible. Remember that just one bad incident can give birth to lifelong trauma.
Ultimately, vet clinic visits are a normal part of any pet and their caretaker’s lives. It’s not surprising that not everyone is okay with them because, just like humans, all animals are unique in their own ways, too.
Even if you do everything in your power to prepare, some of those visits can take unexpected turns, and vets may end up being bitten by certain cats. But in the end, it’s all right. The important part is just to know how to say sorry.
What did you think about this story? How do you and your cats deal with these trips? Share it all in the comments below!
The commenters found the story to be very funny and adorable and were inclined to share similar stories of their own
