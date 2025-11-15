I’m Cem Çevikayak, And Here Are My Cartoons Of A Yellow Pencil And Pop Culture

Hello, I’m Cem Çevikayak. I have been drawing cartoons since 2008. I participated in various national and international cartoon competitions. I have exhibited these cartoons I drew in various publications. Afterward, I started to share my cartoons on my Instagram blog called “Kartun Çizim” as of 2018. I prepared the cartoons I shared here in a yellow frame and yellow tones and integrated them. In my cartoons, I generally handle modern daily life in a minimalist linear style. Here, I present a collage of these cartoons I have drawn over the years. I hope you enjoy it!

More info: kartuncizim.tumblr.com | Instagram | behance.net

#1 To Do List

#2 Crossword Chess

#3 King Of Sharpener

#4 Imagination Without Borders

#5 Draw Your Own Target

#6 Crossword Vision

#7 Fast Food Break

#8 Killing Joke

#9 Who You Gonna Call?

#10 Storyboard Of An Unrequited Greeting

#11 Headphones Love

#12 Sundial Breaker

#13 Longest Memory Stick

#14 Fast Sketch

#15 Between Micro And Macro Universe

#16 Fishing Keys

#17 Straw Wars

#18 Lungs Of Earth

#19 Storkcaster

#20 Unknown Beats Of The Space

#21 The Besties – Hug!

#22 Comedia And Tragedia Tunes

#23 Captain Caveman In Pandemic Times

#24 Random Connections

#25 Eye Candy

