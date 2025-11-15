I’m Cem Çevikayak, And Here Are My Cartoons Of A Yellow Pencil And Pop Culture

Hello, I’m Cem Çevikayak. I have been drawing cartoons since 2008. I participated in various national and international cartoon competitions. I have exhibited these cartoons I drew in various publications. Afterward, I started to share my cartoons on my Instagram blog called “Kartun Çizim” as of 2018. I prepared the cartoons I shared here in a yellow frame and yellow tones and integrated them. In my cartoons, I generally handle modern daily life in a minimalist linear style. Here, I present a collage of these cartoons I have drawn over the years. I hope you enjoy it!
More info: kartuncizim.tumblr.com | Instagram | behance.net
#1 To Do List
#2 Crossword Chess
#3 King Of Sharpener
#4 Imagination Without Borders
#5 Draw Your Own Target
#6 Crossword Vision
#7 Fast Food Break
#8 Killing Joke
#9 Who You Gonna Call?
#10 Storyboard Of An Unrequited Greeting
#11 Headphones Love
#12 Sundial Breaker
#13 Longest Memory Stick
#14 Fast Sketch
#15 Between Micro And Macro Universe
#16 Fishing Keys
#17 Straw Wars
#18 Lungs Of Earth
#19 Storkcaster
#20 Unknown Beats Of The Space
#21 The Besties – Hug!
#22 Comedia And Tragedia Tunes
#23 Captain Caveman In Pandemic Times
#24 Random Connections
#25 Eye Candy
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us