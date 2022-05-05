10 Things You Didn’t Know about Carla Rockmore

Carrie Bradshaw is a fashion icon – but she’s a make-believe fashion icon. Carla Rockmore, however, is the real deal. Excuse us while we sit here and fangirl over this lovely woman who is doing fashion her way – which is the only way, in our opinion. She’s a TikTok star who is not like other TikTok stars, and we love her for it. If you aren’t following along as she rocks the world with her bold fashion, her daring personality, and her lovely sense of humor, you are missing out. She’s everything and more, and you can thank us for bringing this to your attention later.
1. She Has the Best Nickname
It seems the world has given her a nickname, and it’s a good one. She’s called the Real-Life Carrie Bradshaw. For those living under a rock for the past 20 or 30s years, that would be the character that Sarah Jessica Parker made famous on her hit show Sex and the City. She’s the real-life version, though she denies that she and Carrie are anything alike.
2. She is Bold
Her style choices are often bold and eclectic. The point we are making, however, is that she is a woman unafraid to be herself, to dress like herself, and to do what she feels good in while other people might not always feel the same. She’s bold, and it works.
3. She is a Texan
She might be a fashion icon, but did you know that she’s not a New Yorker? She’s not living in Paris, either. She is a fashion icon living in the heart of good-ole Dallas, Texas. You might not feel as if there are too many fashion icons there, but we think she proves that incorrect.
4. She is in Her 50s
Stop it right now. She is not in her 50s, yet she is in her 50s. She’s actually 54, according to this article. She is a woman who looks amazing, she is lovely, and she is killing it. We should all aspire to be this lovely at this age.
5. She Likes to Challenge Herself
As a woman, it’s a good thing to feel the need to constantly challenge yourself when the world is right behind you. If you are not challenged, if you are not making time to see what you can do and how you can do it, are you even doing it right? There’s so much going on that is just too good to pass up, and she likes to make sure she’s challenging herself in everything she does so she can be part of all that good.
6. She Was a Designer
She’s always been a designer. She began designing fashion when she was in her 20s. By the time she reached her 40s, however, she gravitated more toward creating jewelry, and that’s where she focuses her time now.
7. She Requires Inspiration
When she’s putting together a shoot or an outfit, she’s not thinking about it months in advance or planning it out. She’s simple. She needs to be inspired. However, her inspiration can come to her in the midst of anything. Seeing someone walking down the street, seeing a bracelet she forgot about, or even seeing a color she likes. Once she sees that inspiration, the rest comes quickly to her.
8. She Just Knows What She Likes
When people ask her what she likes, she cannot always tell you. She’s not withholding information, however. She simply likes what she likes in the moment. If it speaks to her, it speaks to her. If it does not, it does not. She just doesn’t know until she knows.
9. She Always Goes Vintage
When she sees something she likes at a show or in the magazines and falls for it, she doesn’t buy it. She may eventually buy it, but she will always look for something vintage instead. Why? Because fashion is a circle. If there is something she sees in a runway show that she likes, she knows someone else has already been there, done that, and probably created it better, more timeless, and with more finesse a few decades back. She’s not wrong.
10. She Knows Trends Should be Less Expensive
She and I have a very similar vision regarding our trendy items. Trendy items will come and go quickly – and the price should reflect that. Nothing trendy should cost a ton of money because it’ll be useless after a season or two. However, a good staple is an investment piece every single time.