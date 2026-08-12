Cara Delevingne: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Cara Delevingne
August 12, 1992
Hammersmith, London, England
34 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Cara Delevingne?
Cara Jocelyn Delevingne is a British model and actress, celebrated for her distinctive features and bold, energetic persona. She quickly became a fashion icon, gracing countless runways and campaigns for major luxury brands.
Her breakout moment arrived when she won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in both 2012 and 2014, solidifying her status as a supermodel. Her striking eyebrows and confident runway walk became her trademarks.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Belgravia, London, Cara Jocelyn Delevingne came from a well-connected family, with her father being a property developer and her mother a personal shopper. Her godmother is actress Joan Collins, illustrating her early exposure to the arts.
She attended Francis Holland School for Girls and later Bedales School, where she explored her interests in theater and music. Delevingne left school at 17 to pursue a modeling career, following in her older sister Poppy’s footsteps.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Cara Delevingne’s public life, including relationships with musician St. Vincent and actress Ashley Benson. These relationships often garnered significant media attention.
Delevingne is currently dating musician Leah Mason, known as Minke, a relationship that began in 2022. She has no children.
Career Highlights
Cara Delevingne achieved immense success in the fashion world, notably winning Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. She graced runways for iconic brands like Burberry, Chanel, and Dolce & Gabbana, becoming one of the highest-paid models.
Beyond modeling, she expanded into acting and beauty. Delevingne starred in the blockbuster film Suicide Squad as Enchantress and launched various collections, including designing handbags for Mulberry, showcasing her versatile brand.
Signature Quote
“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”
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