Capturing Love And Laughter: How Comics Reflect My Life Before And After Meeting Carmela (14 Pics)

Life is a series of moments that shape our experiences, emotions, and relationships. For me, the journey from solitude to companionship took a creative twist as I began to create humorous and heartwarming comics that vividly depict the stark contrast between my life before and after meeting the love of my life, Carmela. These comics serve as a visual diary, capturing the transformation of my world from one of quiet loneliness to one filled with love, laughter, and shared experiences.
#1 How I Sleep Before And After Carmela
#2 Rain Is Not A Curse Any More
#3 The Transformed Juice Jar
#4 Problems With My Dog Became Our Problems
#5 More Sleeping With Carmy
#6 Nature Calls
#7 We Need To Talk
#8 Traveling Now Is With Carmela
#9 Ithink I Need To Fire The Dog
#10 She Also Has What To Say
#11 Forget The Diet
#12 Jealousy Is Now On My List Of Things That I Need To Let Go Of
#13 Merry Mucho Mucho
#14 Going Out
