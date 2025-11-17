Capturing Love And Laughter: How Comics Reflect My Life Before And After Meeting Carmela (14 Pics)

Life is a series of moments that shape our experiences, emotions, and relationships. For me, the journey from solitude to companionship took a creative twist as I began to create humorous and heartwarming comics that vividly depict the stark contrast between my life before and after meeting the love of my life, Carmela. These comics serve as a visual diary, capturing the transformation of my world from one of quiet loneliness to one filled with love, laughter, and shared experiences.

#1 How I Sleep Before And After Carmela

#2 Rain Is Not A Curse Any More

#3 The Transformed Juice Jar

#4 Problems With My Dog Became Our Problems

#5 More Sleeping With Carmy

#6 Nature Calls

#7 We Need To Talk

#8 Traveling Now Is With Carmela

#9 Ithink I Need To Fire The Dog

#10 She Also Has What To Say

#11 Forget The Diet

#12 Jealousy Is Now On My List Of Things That I Need To Let Go Of

#13 Merry Mucho Mucho

#14 Going Out

