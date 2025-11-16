Woman Goes Viral On Twitter For Showing A Dramatic Message A Guy Sent Her When She Suggested To Meet At Starbucks For Their First Date

With the advancements of technology, many aspects of our lives have changed and in the past decade, the things we did by ourselves and in real life have transferred to the online dimension, like shopping, working and dating.
Dating apps are becoming more and more popular and actually a lot of couples have formed when two people stumbled upon each other swiping through an app. But not everyone is so lucky and also the ones who did find a decent person on an app probably had many failed conversations before that.
We know that because people like to share their best/worst conversations they had on the internet, and this time, a woman posted a screenshot in which you can see a guy being disgusted at the thought of meeting at a Starbucks, which stirred up some conversations on Twitter.
More info: Twitter
Turns out, the place a person chooses to meet for the first date can indicate if you are meant to be, as this woman found out
Image credits: coll3eng
Twitter user coll, also known as Colleen, posted a screenshot of a conversation she had with Matt, who she first got in touch with on the dating app Hinge. They seemingly exchanged phone numbers and moved away from the app and Colleen thought that it would be a good idea to meet up.
She offered to go for a cup of coffee and suggested they go to Starbucks, which is a popular place to go get drinks as it offers a big variety to choose from and there are a lot of them, so it is easier to find a location that would be comfortable to reach for the both of them.
She suggested to her date that they meet at Starbucks, but he refused and let her know she is not up his standards because of that
Image credits: coll
Image credits: coll
The tweet went viral and the guy saw the screenshot and was not impressed
Image credits: coll
Colleen probably didn’t expect that an innocent invitation to grab some coffee would leave her with a bitter taste in her mouth and it wouldn’t be the barista’s fault.
Matt immediately decided that this was the last time they would be talking and it was not worth getting to know each other further because Starbucks is not up to his standards.
But other Twitter users took the opportunity to tear Matt apart
Image credits: TelepresenceLen
Image credits: cthulullemon
They were surprised that he didn’t just suggest his own favorite coffee shop but immediately started insulting Colleen
Image credits: undrcoverninjax
Image credits: demetriuzp
Image credits: rstonex
He doesn’t want to be with a person who thinks that Starbucks is an appropriate place for a first date as he is “trying to build a vision and work towards the finer things in life” and Colleen’s coffee place preference is the proof he needed to know they are not “on the same wavelength.”
The whole interaction sounded quite aggressive and disdainful with the disbelief in the first message and the three dots that followed it.
Also Starbucks is just a generic and popular place to meet and it shouldn’t be considered a reflection of someone’s character
Image credits: wordpeddler
Image credits: eetorres22
Image credits: gostr8tohell
There were people who believed that Matt exhibited problematic behavior and Colleen probably dodged a bullet
Image credits: williamboweryy
This is probably not the first time Colleen has been disappointed in a match that the dating app offered her as above the photo, she wrote that she is fed up with online dating because a guy will start swearing because she offered Starbucks, of all the places.
The tweet went quite viral and got over 70k views and it seems that Matt was also one of the people who saw it. He screenshot the tweet and sent it to Colleen asking if it was her and following up with saying that is embarrassing. The thing that is unclear is whether it should be embarrassing for her or it was embarrassing for Matt.
Image credits: MikeythePoet
Image credits: tinderdistrict
Image credits: rissafrmoffline
Image credits: mamax2b
People who don’t drink coffee choose Starbucks as a place to meet so Matt making it a big deal didn’t make sense
Image credits: SPQRBatman
Because so many people saw the tweet, there were quite a few comments discussing what happened here. Many of them didn’t get why Matt made such a big deal out of it because it’s just a generic meeting place that actually doesn’t say anything about a person.
Others were wondering why Matt wouldn’t just suggest a different coffee shop if he dislikes Starbucks so much. The whole point of Colleen’s message was to discuss when and where they could meet, so it seemed quite drastic that Matt took it so personally.
Image credits: Charb_
Image credits: allancgobey
Image credits: keyofB_Platt
Someone pointed out that it is even better to not take strangers to places you like to visit, so you won’t meet them there if it doesn’t work out
Image credits: ladymacbethany
Also, if you think about it, Starbucks is really a good place for a first date, because it’s a casual and warm place to sit at and it is also a public place so you can feel safer meeting a stranger who you just talked on the internet with for the first time.
Twitter user Bethany Rose gave out a valid point that you wouldn’t even want to take a stranger to your favorite place because if they turned out to be dangerous, you wouldn’t want them to know where you come regularly.
Image credits: kristique8
Image credits: TulipCow
Image credits: k_will_LetUneau
And of course, there were those amazing Twitter users who assess the situation with a little bit of sarcasm
Image credits: y2kswiftie
Image credits: andrewfinney79
What was your reaction when you read the conversation? Do you think Starbucks isn’t an appropriate place for a first date? Or do you think that Matt overreacted and shouldn’t have judged Colleen just based on this general suggestion? Let us know your opinions in the comments!
