“[Would I Be The Jerk] If I Cancelled My Vacation Ticket Because My Family Wants Me To Share A Room With My Nieces?”

As long as mankind has existed, for so long people have experienced various kinds of problems with their relatives. It all started with Cain and Abel and continues, with varying degrees of drama, to the present day. You can literally dote on your loved ones, but we are almost sure that somewhere in the depths of your soul you also have a story about some minor but unpleasant conflict with them.
In fact, everything is absolutely logical – a person, of course, is a social being, but still they are inclined to think first of all about themselves, expecting from other people some concessions to their desires. And who else can make these concessions, except for close relatives? Hence the conflicts, quarrels, and innumerable stories of family dramas, both large and unimaginably petty.
For example, as it happened to the author of this post in the AITA Reddit community – user u/Historical-Party4722.
The author of the post and her relatives are planning to go on a family vacation together
So the Original Poster is going on vacation with her family – her parents, her older brother and his wife, and her brother’s two little daughters, four and two years old. As the author of the post herself says, everyone pays for tickets and accommodation on their own, however, the entire extended family will check into a hotel in one suite with three separate rooms.
The woman was surprised to discover that her relatives expect her to share a room with her little nieces
The problem arose literally on the eve of departure, when the relatives decided to figure out accommodation options. And then, to the surprise of the OP, it turned out that it was a matter of course for her family that she would settle in a room with her little nieces. Accordingly, it was planned that the second room would be occupied by the OP’s brother and his wife, while their parents would stay in the third one.
Needless to say, our heroine, to put it mildly, was not happy with this turn of events. Of course, the woman stated that she wanted to sleep alone, and that the girls could stay with their parents. Her brother tried to persuade her, stating that her nieces would not cause her any trouble, but the OP stood her ground.
The woman told her family she’d either stay alone or simply cancel her trip
Her parents joined in the persuasion, calling the OP dramatic, and arguing that it’s not a big deal. However, when the OP suggested that her dad and mom share a room with their granddaughters, for some reason they also flatly refused. It ended up that the woman simply threatened in this case to hand over her ticket and not go on vacation with her family at all.
The problem was that in this case, the relatives would either have to pay extra for it, or urgently look for someone else to replace the OP, because the resort provided a group discount. Perhaps that is why the brother, in the heat of the moment, called the OP a whiny a****le and accused her of being a narcissist.
Relatives slammed the author for being “narcissistic” yet the commenters mostly sided with her
However, people in the comments did not share the relatives’ opinion about the OP’s behavior, believing it to be completely justified. After all, as the commenters claim, if everyone pays for themselves, then the OP has every right to settle in the way she herself wants and not to share her room with anyone. Basically, according to some folks, our heroine’s brother and SIL, given the age of their children, just want to find a free babysitter for them.
Moreover, some commenters simply advise the OP not to hesitate, cancel her trip and just send a screenshot to her relatives. In any case, as people assume, she’s gonna have a miserable time – even if the girls end up staying in their parents’ room. After all, in this case, according to folks online, the OP cannot avoid the reproaches and whining of relatives throughout the whole vacation.
By the way, many people, in fact, sincerely believe that relatives are given to them from above as free nurses or servants. It is enough, for example, to read our post about this mother of three who tried to force her brother into babysitting her kids. And if you already have an opinion about this particular tale, we’ll be glad to read it in the comments below.
