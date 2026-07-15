Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes

by

Kaitlyn Tracey, a 33-year-old Canadian woman who lives in Asbury Park, New Jersey, was recorded on camera slapping a juvenile on July 3 for wearing patriotic-colored sweatpants with political wording, including “ICE” and “Trump.”

As the video went viral, she faced a consequence that now has her husband, Matthew Geroni, 42, praying for her “safety and well-being.”

“Karma is also spelled HaHaHa,” a netizen said in response. “Everyone has the right to express themselves without harassment or intimidation.”

The victim did not sustain injuries from the incident.

The Canadian woman who attacked a minor has been arrested and faces deportation

Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes

Image credits: Ocean County Corrections

Tracey recorded herself confronting a group of four girls on the Point Pleasant Beach Boardwalk before striking one of them across the face and body, a probable cause affidavit stated.

She was arrested on Monday, July 13, and was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, physical violence, harassment, and obstruction.

She was taken to the Ocean County Jail, but her husband, in a TikTok video posted the following day, stated that she was turned over to ICE and sent to Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center in Newark.

Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes

Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes

Image credits: Visit NJ

“I need help,” Geroni pleaded. “I need my wife. I don’t want to see her get hurt.”

Geroni said he married Tracey “a little over three years ago,” and court documents corroborated it, noting that she entered the US with a passport in 2024.

“I am just doing anything I can to get her story heard and bring any help and attention so that I can get her released, even if that means back to Canada,” he stressed.

Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes

Image credits: gravmasterhash

Geroni did not comment on Tracey’s attack on the teen that led to her arrest in his public plea and instead claimed the entire situation was being taken out of context.

He created a GoFundMe page for Tracey’s legal expenses on Monday but was forced to take it down soon after a “Facebook group of MAGA supporters” mass-reported it, he said.

Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes

Image credits: gravmasterhash

He recalled that the cops told his wife to leave the boardwalk on the day of the incident because they did not have enough evidence to charge her.

After an arrest warrant was issued against her, she reached out to authorities to turn herself in, he claimed.

Matthew Geroni is an ICE and Trump critic who regularly posts videos mocking them

Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes

Image credits: Getty/Adam Gray

Geroni describes himself as the “Clown of Asbury Park” and the “Jester of the Jersey Shore” on social media.

In a TikTok video posted in June, he reenacted the confrontation between ICE agents, state police, and opponents of the agency’s immigration crackdown outside the same facility where his wife is being held.

The video portrays both sides of the altercation, with Geroni depicting protesters as peaceful while portraying law enforcement as aggressive.

Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes

Image credits: gravmasterhash

The clip opens with him sitting beneath the caption, “peaceful protesters literally standing in their designated First Amendment zone,” as he appears confused and scratches his head.

It then cuts to Geroni standing and aiming a mock firearm, mimicking rapid bullet discharge, alongside the caption: “ICE at Delaney Hall in Newark, NJ.”

In another clip, he wished cancer on the US president and his entire family, implying he would celebrate if the former passes away.

Some netizens showed no sympathy towards the couple, while others supported them

Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes

Image credits: gravmasterhash

While one user described the husband-wife duo as “birds of a feather,” another remarked, “Somebody should have told them that Jersey Shore is pro-Trump.”

“She had no business striking a child. Let her suffer. Maybe she will learn to keep her hands to herself,” a third user wrote.

Poetic justice,” another commented.

Several users called Tracey “evil” for being consumed by political beliefs. 

Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes

Image credits: gravmasterhash

Others also targeted her appearance, taking aim at her septum ring and quipping that the accessory “never disappoints.”

Those defending the couple, however, said they would have “donated to the GoFundMe if it was not taken down.”

“We don’t know her side of the story,” one person argued, adding that “Canada will actually be a better place to live for y’all.”

Tracey is scheduled to appear in court on August 4, per her attorney, Francis R. Hodgson.

Social media remained split over whether Tracey’s arrest was warranted

Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes
Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes
Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes
Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes
Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes
Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes
Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes
Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes
Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes
Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes
Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes
Ironic Twist Rocks Case Of Canadian Woman Accused Of Slapping Jersey Shore Teen For Wearing MAGA Clothes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
These Stormtroopers Reveal That They Are Much More Than Their Uniforms
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Minnie Driver Wasn’t Part of the Original Plan for The Witcher: Blood Origin
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2022
Guy Demonstrates 50 Different Ways To Sit Down In A Chair
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2017
At 17, This Man Adopted A Prostitute’s Kids And Today He Has Rescued Nearly 2,500 From Sex Traffickers
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Kid Or Pet Independence Day Photos! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
New Study Offers Insight Into Authenticity Of The Shroud Of Turin
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025