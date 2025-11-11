Photos Of The Buzludzha Communist Party Monument In Bulgaria

The Buzludzha Monument (UFO building) is a construction built by the Bulgarian communist regime to commemorate the events in 1891 where socialists, led by Dimitar Blagoev, formed an organised socialist movement.

It is situated on Buzludzha, which is a historic peak in the central Stara Planina and is 1441 metres tall.

Opened in 1981, it was a decadent, lavish structure adorned with marble and glass and used as a meeting point for the communist party. After the bloodless revolution of 1989, the communist party was disbanded and the building was simply left to rot.

Most of the materials have been stolen or vandalized, leaving an empty shell, open to the elements. Anything the looters couldn’t reach remains intact, including the huge ruby-coloured stars at the top of the adjoining towers.

In 2011, the Bulgarian government handed the building over to the current communist party and, to this day, no-one knows what to do with it!

Source: flickr.com

