83 Businesses That Solved Everyday Problems With Surprisingly Simple And Genius Ideas

It’s a rare and savvy business owner who truly puts the customer first, instead of just yapping about it. It takes insight, empathy, and thinking outside of the box to genuinely understand what consumers want, even if they don’t realize this themselves.
Bored Panda has curated this list of genius and creative design ideas that businesses implemented to make their customers truly happy. And once you see what’s possible, you start expecting better quality products and services everywhere. Keep scrolling for some brilliant inspiration.
#1 This Store Lets Customers Choose Whether They Want To Be Bothered By The Staff
Image source: hand_
#2 My Local Publix Grocery Store Offers A Free Healthy Snack For Kids While Their Parents Shop
Image source: anon
#3 Please Every Restaurant Everywhere Implement These. It’s So Nice
Image source: delbin
Having loyal customers as opposed to wishy-washy flip-flopping ones is a no-brainer. It makes good business sense to offer quality goods and services.
When consumers are happy, they view a particular brand more favorably, leading to more profit and a more stable future for the business. It’s a win-win for everyone.
According to recent research conducted by Capital One Shopping, a mere 5% increase in customer loyalty increases profits by a huge amount, from 25% to 95%.
#4 This Ice Cream Shop’s Bathroom Have Free Tampons, Pads And Diapers For Their Clients
Image source: zechaz89
#5 This Work Clothing Store In Ottawa Has A Sub-Zero ‘Winter Simulator’ That Allows You To Test The Clothes You’re Buying In Sub-Zero Temps And High Winds
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#6 The Owner Of Last Video Rental Store In Pocatello Saves Portion Of Collection For ‘Christina’s Corner’ Which For Christina Who Has Down Syndrome And Is Mostly Nonverbal And Renting A Movie Has Been Vital To Her Routine For At Least The Last 15 Years
Image source: AdSpecialist6598
Based on the findings of the survey, the majority of retail business comes from loyal customers, clocking in at 65%.
Meanwhile, those loyal customers, who are responsible for two-thirds of retail business, actually spend a whopping 67% more on an average purchase than new customers.
#7 Some Drugstores In The Czech Republic Introduced Shampoo And Shower Gel Filling Machines. Customers Can Refill Their Empty Bottles With Various Products So They Don’t Have To Buy A New One Everytime
Image source: Lord-AG
#8 This Baby Store Has Different Surfaces To “Road Test” The Strollers
Image source: eyedubb
#9 My Uber Had N64!
Image source: Sdizzle12
As per the study, 73% of Americans are loyal to at least one brand. Moreover, 68% of consumers claim brand loyalty.
If you look at the average American consumer, they are enrolled in a huge number of loyalty programs. 17 of them in fact. They have a 51% active participation rate.
#10 This Airport Bathroom Has Lights To Show You Which Stalls Are Free
Image source: kanjscat
#11 This Grocery Store In France Has The Store Layout On The Shopping Cart
Image source: Ordinary-Ebb3488
#12 Crayola Started A “Choose Your Own Crayon Box” Station In This Office Supply Store
Image source: cuntuckyfriedlicker
That being said, 75% of global consumers noted that being offered a loyalty program with better rewards would make them switch brands.
Capital One Shopping notes that loyal customers are worth around 2.5 times more revenue than new or future customers. Moreover, brand loyalty drives corporate returns that are significantly (120%) above average.
#13 This Movie Theater Has Screens In The Bathrooms So You Don’t Miss Any Of The Action !
Image source: kanjscat
#14 This Restaurant Has Wireless Phone Chargers
Image source: tommygunz007
#15 This Irish Supermarket Has Quiet Evenings For Sensitive People
Image source: Smetvrees
Over a 10-year period, loyal customers boost shareholder returns anywhere between 2 and 5 times.
In the United States alone, brand loyalty affects the retail banking industry the most, increasing corporate growth 290% above the industry average.
#16 I Went To A Puzzle Factory And They Had A Wall Of Shame
It was all the animals (mostly dogs and one fish?) who’ve eaten and/or maimed a puzzle piece. Folks have to send in a pic of the animal as payment for receiving replacement pieces in return.
Image source: hybridginger
#17 My Local Cafe Uses Old Milk Containers For Cup Holders
Image source: Cognac_Clinton
#18 Local Bookshop Sells Mystery Books. The Wrapping Describes The Themes Only
Image source: aspz
The main factors that drive brand loyalty, from biggest to smallest, include:
- Shared values
- Good customer service
- Product options and availability
- Strong data privacy practices
- Understanding and caring for their customers
- Trustworthiness and transparency
- Quality products
- Taking a public stance on social issues
#19 Barbershop In Leon Nicaragua Where Customers Play Video Games While Waiting For Their Haircut
Image source: Laughing_in_the_road
#20 Japanese Cafe Hires Paralyzed Patients To Remotely Control Server Robots To Earn Income
Image source: Caesar95
#21 My Local Supermarket In Montreal Has A Rooftop Garden Where They Harvest Organic Produce And Sell Them In Store
Image source: mayboss
According to the Harvard Business Review, there is a vast difference between companies that prioritize customer loyalty and those that don’t. Good managers focus on creating and keeping customers in the long-term. However, despite understanding this, most managers don’t embody this principle.
“Under relentless earnings pressure, they often feel cornered, obliged to produce quick profits by compromising product quality, trimming services, imposing onerous fees, and otherwise shortchanging their customers. This short-termism erodes loyalty, reducing the value customers create for the firm.”
#22 Burger King France Now Use Washable Dishes, As A New Laws Force All Restaurants To Do So
Image source: miragen125
#23 In South Korea, Some Stores Package Their Bananas Together In Various Ripeness Stages So You Can Eat Them Over Several Days Without Them Going Brown. They Call Them “One-A-Day” Bananas
Image source: lonely_fucker69
#24 This Dutch Grocery Store Offers Samples Of All Their Toilet Paper In Their Restrooms
Image source: IrrerPolterer
HBR points out that loyalty-leading companies create systems for measuring customer value.
What’s more, they invest in the “necessary enabling technology,” use design thinking methods to build loyalty, organize the business around customer needs, and engage everyone in the transformation, from the employees and board members to the investors.
Underpinning everything, you need transparency and a culture of reliable disclosure.
#25 This Luggage Store Has An Airplane Set Up For Customers To Test Their Carry Ons And Underseater Bags
Image source: nosmokingz0ne
#26 My Uber Driver Offered A Conversation “Menu” For His Ride
Image source: That1Girrl
#27 This Sports Store Has A Mini Obstacle Course So You Can Test Your Hiking Shoes
Image source: bogzaelektrotehniku
“It’s easy to blame companies’ short- termism on shareholder pressure and a bias toward quarterly financial reporting. But managers share the blame when they fail to educate investors about the customer value their company creates or when they resort to quick profits instead of investing in long-term customer loyalty.”
Loyal customers lead to better growth, profitability, and shareholder returns.
Meanwhile, all organizational stakeholders benefit from this. “Customers will experience products and services that make their lives easier, richer, and more enjoyable. Employees will reap the benefits of making customers’ lives better. Management and investors will see increasing profits and shareholder value. And society will enjoy the economic growth that derives from innovation and investment.”
#28 This Airport Has A Bathroom For Service Animals
Image source: CesaroSalad
#29 Fair Exposition Of Yoga Pants At Local Nike Store
Image source: anon
#30 The Hotel We’re In Provides Companion Fish For Guests
Image source: baribigbird06
Drop by the comments to share your thoughts once you’ve looked through this list and upvoted your favorite pics.
Which of these good design decisions impressed you the most, and why? Meanwhile, what are some great business ideas that you’ve seen implemented in your daily life?
What are some brands that you genuinely believe care about the customer more than profit?
#31 Free Water And Chocolate To Passengers When Trains Are Canceled, And You Have To Take The Bus Instead (Denmark)
Image source: anon
#32 In China They Have Women Only Parking Spaces That Are Made Bigger
Image source: tomhutch
#33 My Hotel In Switzerland Has Different Plug Sockets For Guests From Different Parts Of The World
Image source: bide1
#34 This Hotel Puts Guitars In It’s Rooms For Guests To Play
Image source: wwbenton79
#35 This Restaurant Asks You To Use A Phone At The Table To Order Your Food, Instead Of At The Counter Or With A Waiter/Waitress
Image source: kintexu2
#36 Cigarette Ballot Bins Customized To Reduce Cigarette Litter
Image source: Confident_Doughnut54
#37 Milan’s Historic Piazza Del Duomo 1985 vs. 2025
Image source: Quirky_Detective3918
#38 Online Shoe Retailer Begins Selling Single Shoes, And Allows Consumer To “Build A Pair” Of Different Sized Shoes
Image source: anon
#39 This Hotel Uses A Robot Butler To Deliver Snacks From The Room Service
Image source: Unicornglitteryblood
#40 California Store Prices Items At $951sp Shoplifters Can Be Charged With Grand Theft
Image source: reallyfreshthing
#41 In-Store Target Navigation On The iPhone Looks Cool
Image source: TheMillieDWay
#42 My Local Whole Foods Allows Payment Via Scanning Your Hand
Image source: DaBuzzScout
#43 Shopping Hypermarket In Antibes Is So Vast, Staff Use Rollerskates To Get Around The Store More Efficiently!
Image source: mrspea84
#44 This “Convenience Store” In Shiniuzhai National Geological Park Sells Refreshments To Mountain Climbers. The Store Sells Water, Drinks And Some Snacks, Including Potato Chips. It Is Located 120 Meters Up The Face Of The Cliff
Image source: CowboyBlob
#45 When You Need Help At A Train Station In Japan, Customer Service Literally Pops Out Of The Wall
Image source: BeardedGlass
#46 In Japan There Is A Custom Of Parking Further Away From The Exit If You Are Early, This Would Allow People Who Are Late To Save Time In Finding A Parking Space And Distance To Travel
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Web5245
#47 Home Depot Has Horse/Buggy Parking For Mennonite Customers In Kitchener/Waterloo Ontario
Image source: pyates1
#48 My Discount Grocery Store Sells Bulk M&Ms Separated By Color
Image source: kumquat_repub
#49 My Uber Is Also A Convenience Store
Image source: big_news_1
#50 My Local Grocery Store Has Free Fruits To Snack On While You Shop
Image source: anon
#51 The Game Store That I Go To Has Free Deodorant In The Bathroom For The Gamers
Image source: JackFunk
#52 This Korean Restaurant Has A Kids Play Room With A Live Feed For Parents To Supervise
Image source: poohbear649
#53 This Storefront Uses Tinted Sheets Of Plastic To Show You What The Jacket Would Look Like In Different Colors
Image source: labtec901
#54 This Underwear Has A Pocket For Your Phone
Image source: Cdog1223
#55 This Hotel Makes Towel Hippo Pigdogs For Guests
Image source: KitsuneRisu
#56 The Menu At Starbucks In Turkey Is The Same Except You Can Also Get Turkish Coffee And This One Provides Turkish Delight Free
Image source: anon
#57 A Restaurant I Went To Has Hard Hats Available For Outdoor Seating
Image source: anon
#58 This Company Brings A Mini Showroom To You
Image source: Texas12thMan
#59 Bless This Anonymous Grocery Store Worker Not Only For Being On The Front Lines During The Pandemic, But For Taking The Time And Effort To Do This
Image source: impossiblejams
#60 Entrance To A Furniture Store My Dad And Stepmom Checked Out Today
Image source: iheartgummypeaches
#61 This Store In Germany Posts The Date (Dd/Mm/Yy) Of The Last Price Increase For Every Product
Image source: MightyPie211
#62 Mirrored Ceiling Book Store In China
Image source: Zachatron4000
#63 New York LEGO Store Knows What They’re Doing
Image source: O1oll
#64 An Adidas Store In Amsterdam
Image source: nomadicsaint96
#65 This Book Store In South Korea
Image source: mtlgrems
#66 Stephenson’s Pharmacy, Downtown Cairo, Has Been Operating Since 1899 And Still Keeps Its Old Equipment On Display
Image source: evening_shop
#67 My Town’s Library Is Under Construction, So They’re Using An Old Grocery Store As The Temporary Library
Image source: pooshins
#68 This Anime Store Is Called “Anime Store Near Me”
Image source: icemage27
#69 I Got A Warning For Leaving My Laptop Unattended In The Library
Image source: DealingwithDisorder
#70 This Clothing Store Is Undergoing Construction, So They Dressed Their Mannequins Appropriately
Image source: Bbilbo1
#71 This Store Allows You To Build Your Own Pens
Image source: anon
#72 Store In LA Has A Life Like Wax Statue To Deter Break Ins
Image source: SkyTheGreat
#73 This Sign At A Convenience Store Says That You Have To Be Born On Or Before May 25th, 1984 To Purchase Tobacco Products
Image source: alwaysfatigued8787
#74 This Airport Bathroom Had Motion Detected Fragrance
Image source: justrandomman
#75 Is This Really Useful ?
Image source: AlexSBG92600
#76 The Knife In This Swiss Restaurant Is Made To Show Off The Many Peaks Of The Swiss Alps
Image source: anon
#77 A Restaurant I Went To Has This Tradition Of Letting People Scribble/ Doodle On The Walls – Here Is The Result Of 10 + Years Of That
Image source: Avtsla
#78 This Restaurant Has A Giant Pile Of Fortune Cookies For Customers, By The Door
Image source: Woodwickward
#79 This Japanese Restaurant Has Mouth Wash For Customers
Image source: aka_quinn
#80 My Local Walmart Now Has A Robot That Travels The Store Taking Inventory
Image source: WalterBlackness
#81 My Local Store Puts Out “Warning, Product Got Smaller!” Labels
Image source: gamerleo_1
#82 My Grocery Store Started Selling Overripe Bananas For Cheap With A Recipe For Banana Bread On The Bag
Image source: WholesomeSwissCheese
#83 There’s A Restaurant In An Amusement Park, The “Europa Park” Germany, In Which Your Orders Are Delivered By A Rail System From The Ceiling. It’s Called Food Loop And This One Is The First Restaurant To Ever Have Done It That Way. It’s Really Fun
Image source: anon
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