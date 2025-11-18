Meet the 30-Pound Bunny Rescued From A Slaughterhouse Who’s Now An Internet Sensation

Imagine, if you will, a quiet room where your stress and anxiety are hanging in the air like a thick fog. Suddenly, the door opens, and in trots a happy dog who can swing your worries away with its tail. Or imagine the soft purr of a cat calming you down as it snuggles beside you when you’re anxious, or even the gentle nuzzle of a horse that reminds you that you are not alone with your problems.
These are not just any animals; they are heroes covered in fur or feathers, a.k.a therapy animals.
One such member of this furry brigade — a 30-pound bunny — is making waves online for working his therapeutic magic at hospitals and airports in California.
Meet Alex, a Flemish Giant who hopped his way into the hearts of the internet and became an adorable internet sensation. Alex has 26.6K fans on Instagram and 33.9K fans on TikTok, who follow him for his fluffy charm and gentle demeanor.
Say “hello” to the 30-pound bunny who has hopped his way into the hearts of the internet
The 30-pound golden bundle of joy was rescued from a slaughterhouse in 2020 by Josh Row and Kei Kato, who say that the bunny joins them for their volunteering activities. The three-year-old bunny has now been to about 200 events so far.
“We already did a lot of volunteering – going to soup kitchens and things like that,” Kei told SWNS. “So, when we got Alex, we thought why not bring him along, as we knew people would love him as much as we do.”
Wherever Josh and Kei go, Alex is most likely to be with them. So, if you’re ever strolling through the lanes of California and you see an adorable bunny in his own little car, go up to him and say, “Hi, Alex!”
The golden bundle of joy was rescued from a slaughterhouse in 2020
Image credits: alex.thegreat100
Josh, being a mechanical engineer, is always on the lookout for new ways to add a touch of flair to Alex’s experiences. He had LED lights fitted on the bunny’s stroller before eventually deciding to upgrade Alex’s ride to a mini car.
“Rob had LED lights fitted on Alex’s stroller that has his name going across it,” Kei said. “Because Alex loved the stroller so much, we thought a mini car would be a cool upgrade for him to attend a local event in.”
“So, we got him a Mercedes SLK, and he even learned how to use it pretty fast,” she added.
When Alex got too big for his Mercedes SLK, the couple gave the dear bunny another upgrade and got him a G-wagon. The addition of two e-bike batteries for power gave Alex the extra bit of style he needed.
Alex is often seen riding down the streets of California with his pet parents, Josh and Kei
Image credits: alex.thegreat100
Alex is now a mini-celebrity on the internet. He has roamed the halls of hospitals and ensured that patients have a bigger smile and a brighter day when he is around. He has also helped calm down stressed-out passengers at airports and stolen hearts at basketball games.
“I AM AT THE AIRPORT AND THERE IS A GIANT RABBIT IN A STROLLER I REPEAT A GIANT RABBIT IN A STROLLER,” a woman wrote on Twitter after witnessing the unlikely moment a chubby rabbit was being pushed through an airport in a stroller.
Josh and Kei did not expect the bunny to become an internet sensation when they started taking him out to events. But now, the couple have no complaints about it because Alex loves the attention, and the people around him feel an instant gush of “awww” when they see him.
“Of course, we never expected him to get this celebrity status at all,” Kei said.
Josh and Kei did not expect that their furry friend would become an internet sensation
Image credits: alex.thegreat100
“So many videos have gone viral now. It’s crazy,” Kei added. “We love showing him off because he makes people feel better, and he loves the attention, too.”
Kei, who currently owns a restaurant in Dogpatch, San Francisco, previously opened up about how the handsome bunny became her beloved companion during the pandemic and helped her with her anxiety at the time.
The pet parent had lost her brewery restaurant following the onset of the pandemic and said she was stressed about no longer having her main source of income. But Alex was able to work his magic and ease Kei of her anxiety back then.
The beloved animal often puts smiles on the faces of people at hospitals and airports
Image credits: alex.thegreat100
“I lost it all because of Covid, so I’ve been really stressed a lot,” Kei was quoted saying by The Guardian. “We support local. I was a local. He’s well trained, too.”
In a previous interview that Kei gave, she proudly spoke about how Alex has been to a NASCAR event and also helped hand out 400 Easter eggs to children. She also said at the time that the handsome bunny was the ambassador for Lions Clubs International.
“He’s one of the most precious rabbits I’ve ever seen,” one social media user said
Image credits: alex.thegreat100
When Alex isn’t busy attending different events and putting a smile on people’s faces, he seems to enjoy his time at home sharing sweet moments with his pet parents.
“I sleep in mommy’s arm every night and wake up and go sleep in daddy’s arm,” read one post on Alex’s Instagram page.
“He’s one of the most precious rabbits I’ve ever seen it’s incredible how mighty and powerful he seems one second and then how much of a big cuddly baby he seems the other,” a fan commented on the post.
Kei said Alex absolutely loves the attention he gets when he steps outside
Another adorable post on Alex’s page shows the little furry friend hopping along the bed before getting scratches from his pet parent.
“Good Morning! I wait patiently till parents wake up for some morning snuggles,” read the caption of the post.
“Good morning, Alex! Do you like Sunday morning cartoons? I know, not as good as Saturday morning,” one fan replied.
The internet had mixed reactions to the story, as some found his story amazing, while others said he “would have tasted good”
