“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Some people treat their cars like their most prized possessions. They wash them nearly every day, protect them from even the most minor scratches, and would never dare to bring food or beverages inside. And some people, on the other hand, are all about customizing their wheels. They’ll add steering wheel covers, decorations hanging from the rearview mirror, and plenty of stickers.
If you’re in the former group, you might be appalled by this list. But if you’re part of the latter community, you might fit right in here! We took a trip to the Bumper Stickers subreddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts. Enjoy scrolling through these silly pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you smile!
#1 Truer Words
Image source: Schwifty_Shellshock
#2 This Explains How The US Made TEMUsssolini Prez
Image source: Kelvininin
#3 History Class
Image source: NothingJob
Bumper stickers can be found all over the world today. They’re the perfect souvenirs to bring home from a vacation, as they definitely won’t weigh down your suitcase. And if you use your car every day, they’ll be constant reminders of your exciting adventures. But do you know the history of bumper stickers?
According to Car Stickers, they first came onto the scene in 1940. Forrest P. Gill, a Kansas City, Missouri, native, used adhesive paper and fluorescent paint to create the very first bumper stickers, which he called “bumper strips.” Unsurprisingly, the tourism industry was the first to really embrace these cute little stickers. Apparently, resorts and attractions would even stick them on visitors’ cars without asking!
#4 Embarrassed Does Not Even Begin To Describe It. Going On The Jeep Tomorrow!
Image source: [deleted]
#5 This Caught My Eye Yesterday
Image source: MCTVaia
#6 Facts Are Facts
Image source: lesbipositive
Another huge step for bumper stickers was the 1952 American presidential election. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s famous “I Like Ike” slogan revolutionized political campaigns, as it turned bumper stickers into a staple item for politicians. As you can see from this list, people are still extremely keen on placing political stickers on their vehicles.
As printing technology evolved in the 1950s, screen printing allowed companies to easily mass-produce their stickers. And by the time computers could be used to upload and print stickers in the 1990s, they really took off. Today, it seems like these stickers are everywhere. And as you can see from this list, you can put literally any message you want on your car!
#7 Pitchfork Economics
Image source: Fragrant-Age4424
#8 Makes It Easy To Find This Country’s Lowest Common Denominator
Image source: Kelvininin
#9 Are You A Felon And Can’t Find A Job?
Image source: rowdy_moudy53
CarMax reports that a whopping 60% of car owners have put at least one sticker on their vehicle at one point or another. These might be simple messages like “Baby on board!” or funny, sarcastic lines like “No baby on board; okay to hit!” Many people will put stickers featuring places they’ve visited, where they went to university, where their kids go to school, what religion they follow, lyrics from their favorite band, the logo of their favorite sports team, and more. The possibilities are endless!
#10 I Love It When I See Stickers Such As These
Image source: Feeling-Rock-5100
#11 D’oh!
Image source: magicallynot
#12 Is It A Bumper Sticker At The Time Of Conception Or Not Until It’s Placed On A Bumper?
Image source: anon
Some people even argue that personal bumper stickers might turn a boring highway commute into an uplifting social interaction. Walter Goettlich, a doctoral student in sociology who has researched how social communication can emerge from bumper stickers, told KU News that these stickers are one of the only ways we can learn about the people around us when we’re isolated in our own vehicles.
“Bumper stickers open up the possibility to try to imagine who it is that would have such a message on their car,” he noted. “They can make you feel a certain way. Or you can see something and say, ‘Oh, that’s one of those people,’ and other times just be flummoxed.”
#13 Salad On Board
Image source: BantryBound
#14 I Like This One
Image source: johnk317
#15 I Needed This Laugh
Image source: jerzey4life
Drivers also tend to make assumptions about other people on the road based on the bumper stickers they display. One person Goettlich interviewed said they would assume a person was arrogant if they had a New York Yankees sticker. Meanwhile, a Harley-Davidson sticker might make other drivers assume that a person is patriotic. Some bumper stickers can be polarizing too, especially if they display a polemical message.
#16 This Is Awesomeness
Image source: Here_4_the_INFO
#17 Good Question
Image source: Captain_Wisconsin
#18 On A Minivan
Image source: Bempet583
As far as why people are so obsessed with branding their vehicles with stickers, Paul Harrison, Director of the MBA program at Deakin University, wrote a piece for The Conversation exploring this. He noted that some people use them to “clarify identity in a hostile political environment,” as they are considered “low-cost identity displays.” They’re cheaper than tattoos or fancy clothing, and they’re less risky than a dramatic haircut. Bumper stickers are an easy way to tell those around you something about yourself without needing to have a face-to-face interaction.
#19 Got This Just After The Election
Image source: Unique-Visual6901
#20 So True
Image source: Budget_Solution6660
#21 Not Wrong
Image source: Mashole24
Harrison notes that displaying a variety of bumper stickers can also be a form of peacocking. Sometimes, their intention is to inform or persuade others, but realistically, most of them are simply there to express identity.
“Bumper stickers rarely change behavior,” Harrison writes. “But they do something more subtle. They allow people to express, perform, and affirm identity. They act as signals to others, markers of tribe, values, humor, or defiance. They help us say this is who I am, or maybe, this is what I am not.”
#22 New Bumper Sticker
Image source: Stickeey
#23 Elon, The First Lady
Image source: andrushaa
#24 The First Bumper Sticker I’m Buying Fo My Car
Image source: javiergc1
Are you enjoying this amusing list of bumper stickers, pandas? We hope that they’re inspiring you to put some personality onto your own car! And please remember to keep upvoting the ones that make you smile. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring funny bumper stickers, look no further than right here!
#25 A New One
Image source: Noxstel
#26 Found At My Local Er
Image source: impersonaljoemama
#27 Made Me LOL
Image source: ogieboogie
#28 The Top Voted Comment Is Now A Real Bumper Sticker
Image source: Stickeey
#29 I Like It
Image source: EmptyMarsupial8556
#30 Back In Stock
Image source: Stickeey
#31 New Bumper Sticker
Image source: Stickeey
#32 Worst Bumper Sticker Ever?
Image source: TypicalPrinceSean
#33 Goodbye Elmo…
Image source: what_eve_r
#34 I Didn’t Vote For The Felon
Image source: Stickeey
#35 New Bumper Sticker—too Risky Or Just Right?
Image source: Mr-Rosso
#36 Can’t Wait To Put These On My Car
Image source: te4msleep
#37 It Says It All…!
Image source: ZombieChat
#38 Spotted Today
Image source: Cool_Suggestion_7017
#39 From Baltimore
Image source: Oy_wth_the_poodles
#40 Bumpa Sticka
Image source: NeighborhoodMothGirl
#41 I Made This One The Other Day
Image source: Diantha504
#42 A Few To Choose From Here
Image source: AgentEndive
#43 Spotted In Texas
Image source: Alice_McGee69
#44 I Saw This On Instagram
Image source: bbbstep
#45 Saw This In Dc
Image source: donnie955
#46 Austin, TX Keeping It Real
Image source: virgoanthropologist
#47 What Do You Think Of This Bumper Sticker Design?
Image source: Mr-Rosso
#48 No They Aren’t
Image source: Realistic-Instance17
#49 Started Selling These
Image source: Abysmalsun
#50 North Carolina!
Image source: [deleted]
#51 Not The Wittiest Sticker Ever, But The Sentiment Is Certainly Accurate
Image source: sfdso
#52 There Can Be Only One
Image source: Thedonitho
#53 Never Thought I’d Put An American Flag On My Car, But Here We Are
Image source: Dadalorian76
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