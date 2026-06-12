“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

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Some people treat their cars like their most prized possessions. They wash them nearly every day, protect them from even the most minor scratches, and would never dare to bring food or beverages inside. And some people, on the other hand, are all about customizing their wheels. They’ll add steering wheel covers, decorations hanging from the rearview mirror, and plenty of stickers.

If you’re in the former group, you might be appalled by this list. But if you’re part of the latter community, you might fit right in here! We took a trip to the Bumper Stickers subreddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts. Enjoy scrolling through these silly pics, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you smile!

#1 Truer Words

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Schwifty_Shellshock

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

#2 This Explains How The US Made TEMUsssolini Prez

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Kelvininin

#3 History Class

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: NothingJob

Bumper stickers can be found all over the world today. They’re the perfect souvenirs to bring home from a vacation, as they definitely won’t weigh down your suitcase. And if you use your car every day, they’ll be constant reminders of your exciting adventures. But do you know the history of bumper stickers?

According to Car Stickers, they first came onto the scene in 1940. Forrest P. Gill, a Kansas City, Missouri, native, used adhesive paper and fluorescent paint to create the very first bumper stickers, which he called “bumper strips.” Unsurprisingly, the tourism industry was the first to really embrace these cute little stickers. Apparently, resorts and attractions would even stick them on visitors’ cars without asking!

#4 Embarrassed Does Not Even Begin To Describe It. Going On The Jeep Tomorrow!

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#5 This Caught My Eye Yesterday

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: MCTVaia

#6 Facts Are Facts

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: lesbipositive

Another huge step for bumper stickers was the 1952 American presidential election. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s famous “I Like Ike” slogan revolutionized political campaigns, as it turned bumper stickers into a staple item for politicians. As you can see from this list, people are still extremely keen on placing political stickers on their vehicles. 

As printing technology evolved in the 1950s, screen printing allowed companies to easily mass-produce their stickers. And by the time computers could be used to upload and print stickers in the 1990s, they really took off. Today, it seems like these stickers are everywhere. And as you can see from this list, you can put literally any message you want on your car! 

#7 Pitchfork Economics

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Fragrant-Age4424

#8 Makes It Easy To Find This Country’s Lowest Common Denominator

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Kelvininin

#9 Are You A Felon And Can’t Find A Job?

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: rowdy_moudy53

CarMax reports that a whopping 60% of car owners have put at least one sticker on their vehicle at one point or another. These might be simple messages like “Baby on board!” or funny, sarcastic lines like “No baby on board; okay to hit!” Many people will put stickers featuring places they’ve visited, where they went to university, where their kids go to school, what religion they follow, lyrics from their favorite band, the logo of their favorite sports team, and more. The possibilities are endless!  

#10 I Love It When I See Stickers Such As These

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Feeling-Rock-5100

#11 D’oh!

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: magicallynot

#12 Is It A Bumper Sticker At The Time Of Conception Or Not Until It’s Placed On A Bumper?

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: anon

Some people even argue that personal bumper stickers might turn a boring highway commute into an uplifting social interaction. Walter Goettlich, a doctoral student in sociology who has researched how social communication can emerge from bumper stickers, told KU News that these stickers are one of the only ways we can learn about the people around us when we’re isolated in our own vehicles. 

“Bumper stickers open up the possibility to try to imagine who it is that would have such a message on their car,” he noted. “They can make you feel a certain way. Or you can see something and say, ‘Oh, that’s one of those people,’ and other times just be flummoxed.”

#13 Salad On Board

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: BantryBound

#14 I Like This One

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: johnk317

#15 I Needed This Laugh

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: jerzey4life

Drivers also tend to make assumptions about other people on the road based on the bumper stickers they display. One person Goettlich interviewed said they would assume a person was arrogant if they had a New York Yankees sticker. Meanwhile, a Harley-Davidson sticker might make other drivers assume that a person is patriotic. Some bumper stickers can be polarizing too, especially if they display a polemical message.  

#16 This Is Awesomeness

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Here_4_the_INFO

#17 Good Question

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Captain_Wisconsin

#18 On A Minivan

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Bempet583

As far as why people are so obsessed with branding their vehicles with stickers, Paul Harrison, Director of the MBA program at Deakin University, wrote a piece for The Conversation exploring this. He noted that some people use them to “clarify identity in a hostile political environment,” as they are considered “low-cost identity displays.” They’re cheaper than tattoos or fancy clothing, and they’re less risky than a dramatic haircut. Bumper stickers are an easy way to tell those around you something about yourself without needing to have a face-to-face interaction.  

#19 Got This Just After The Election

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Unique-Visual6901

#20 So True

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Budget_Solution6660

#21 Not Wrong

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Mashole24

Harrison notes that displaying a variety of bumper stickers can also be a form of peacocking. Sometimes, their intention is to inform or persuade others, but realistically, most of them are simply there to express identity. 

“Bumper stickers rarely change behavior,” Harrison writes. “But they do something more subtle. They allow people to express, perform, and affirm identity. They act as signals to others, markers of tribe, values, humor, or defiance. They help us say this is who I am, or maybe, this is what I am not.”

#22 New Bumper Sticker

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Stickeey

#23 Elon, The First Lady

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: andrushaa

#24 The First Bumper Sticker I’m Buying Fo My Car

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: javiergc1

Are you enjoying this amusing list of bumper stickers, pandas? We hope that they’re inspiring you to put some personality onto your own car! And please remember to keep upvoting the ones that make you smile. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring funny bumper stickers, look no further than right here!  

#25 A New One

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Noxstel

#26 Found At My Local Er

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: impersonaljoemama

#27 Made Me LOL

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: ogieboogie

#28 The Top Voted Comment Is Now A Real Bumper Sticker

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Stickeey

#29 I Like It

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: EmptyMarsupial8556

#30 Back In Stock

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Stickeey

#31 New Bumper Sticker

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Stickeey

#32 Worst Bumper Sticker Ever?

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: TypicalPrinceSean

#33 Goodbye Elmo…

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: what_eve_r

#34 I Didn’t Vote For The Felon

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Stickeey

#35 New Bumper Sticker—too Risky Or Just Right?

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Mr-Rosso

#36 Can’t Wait To Put These On My Car

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: te4msleep

#37 It Says It All…!

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: ZombieChat

#38 Spotted Today

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Cool_Suggestion_7017

#39 From Baltimore

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Oy_wth_the_poodles

#40 Bumpa Sticka

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: NeighborhoodMothGirl

#41 I Made This One The Other Day

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Diantha504

#42 A Few To Choose From Here

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: AgentEndive

#43 Spotted In Texas

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Alice_McGee69

#44 I Saw This On Instagram

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: bbbstep

#45 Saw This In Dc

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: donnie955

#46 Austin, TX Keeping It Real

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: virgoanthropologist

#47 What Do You Think Of This Bumper Sticker Design?

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Mr-Rosso

#48 No They Aren’t

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Realistic-Instance17

#49 Started Selling These

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Abysmalsun

#50 North Carolina!

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#51 Not The Wittiest Sticker Ever, But The Sentiment Is Certainly Accurate

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: sfdso

#52 There Can Be Only One

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Thedonitho

#53 Never Thought I’d Put An American Flag On My Car, But Here We Are

“Have The Day You Voted For”: 53 Wild Bumper Stickers That Stopped People In Their Tracks (New Pics)

Image source: Dadalorian76

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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