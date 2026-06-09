55 Posts That Prove We’re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Every workplace has its annoying rules, but sometimes one hears horror stories of managers monitoring every keystroke or timing bathroom breaks down to the second. Unfortunately, it’s not always enough to just suggest it’s a case of greedy management.
We’ve put together a list of posts showcasing and highlighting the rather dystopian and depressing reality of life in or around late stage capitalism. So get comfortable, make sure your boss isn’t watching as you scroll through, upvote the most poignant examples and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.
#1 The Call Is Coming From Inside The House
Image source: Post-Narrow
#2 Mommy I’m Scared Of Socialism
Image source: Stotallytob3r
#3 End Capitalism
Image source: flappingmeat
#4 Here We Are
Image source: Anarimus
#5 Harsh Reality
Image source: Dumb-Briyani
#6 Not Wanting A Job One Feels Degraded By Is Not A Valid Definition Of Laziness.
Image source: ClapBackBetty
#7 Capitalism Isn’t The Free Win You’d Like It To Be
Image source: bvheide1288
#8 Engineered Poverty
Image source: momsvaginaresearcher
#9 Beware When Billionaires Offer You “Free” Stuff
Image source: zzill6
#10 No Crumbs Left
Image source: AlanRMacLeod
#11 Capitalism Is So Good
Image source: OrevaZSN
#12 They Don’t Care. We Are Only Human Capital
Image source: SammeyLobs
#13 This Can Only Go Well
Image source: Doctor_Confident
#14 Capitalism’s Greatest Gaslighting Lie
Image source: LuckyBastard001
#15 This Story Shouldn’t Make Anyone “Feel Good”. We Should All Be Outraged That This Happens In America
Image source: zzill6
#16 We No Longer Work To Live, We Simply Work To Survive
Image source: BelleAriel
#17 Capitalism Doesn’t Reward Hard Work. It Punishes It
Image source: DaFunkJunkie
#18 You Missed Your Window. Now You’re A Renter For Life
Image source: christopher123454321
#19 There Is No Nonprofit That Can Replace Medicare For All
Image source: kevinmrr
#20 Deporting Immigrants Will Not Solve America’s Problems
Image source: zzill6
#21 Life’s Just A Transaction
Image source: NiroopParker
#22 Capitalism Only Exists To Stand Between People And Help
Image source: RosethornRanger
#23 Capitalism Is Designed To Enrich The Ruling Class
Image source: 5upralapsarian
#24 Capitalism Doesn’t Solve Problems. It Creates Problems
Image source: zzill6
#25 If Our System Rewarded Hard Work
Image source: zzill6
#26 Cuba Blackout Being Censored On Us Social Media Platforms
Image source: SuspndAgn
#27 Capitalism At Its Finest
Image source: Dayofdev
#28 Welcome To A Capitalism Where You Pay For Them Promoting To You
Image source: TraditionalDepth6924
#29 Dictatorship Of Capital In Action
Image source: zzill6
#30 Meanwhile, Capitalism Forces The Media To Blame Millennials For Not Purchasing Houses Or Diamonds Or Cars… With What Money? The 1% Steal It All! From Us
Image source: CapAccomplished8072
#31 The Ruling Class Should Be Afraid
Image source: zzill6
#32 Landlords Do Not Provide Housing. We Will Never Have Affordable Housing Until We Eliminate Corporate Landlords
Image source: zzill6
#33 Capitalism Is Not Freedom
Image source: manchesterMan0098
#34 The “Secret” Is Out
Image source: zzill6
#35 Unfortunately It’s Going To Get Worse
Image source: omgsidewalks
#36 Don’t Let Them Fool You. Capitalism Isn’t Democracy
Image source: zzill6
#37 No Matter What They Do Most People Will Be Living On The Edge Of Poverty By Design… That’s The Beauty Of “Free Market” Capitalism
Image source: poisonivy47
#38 Capitalism Focusing On The Important Things
Image source: DeadlySpacePotatoes
#39 Authoritarian Capitalism
Image source: TruthToPower77
#40 Capitalism At Its Finest
Image source: FalconLynx13
#41 Its Just That
Image source: leeleewonchu
#42 Capitalism Doesn’t Make Anything
Image source: Elbrujosalvaje
#43 That’s Capitalism
Image source: VariousBread3730
#44 Bro Looked At This And Said “Everyone Is Equal” LOL
Image source: Misfett_toys
#45 Note That The Second Pic Is Real Life And Isn’t A Drawing
Image source: beerbellybegone
#46 Many Such Cases
Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613
#47 Make It Make Sense
Image source: WinterYogurtcloset61
#48 8 Year Old Works To Erase Debt Of Classmates
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#49 Never Change, You Geniuses
Image source: CorleoneBaloney
#50 “You’re So Greedy” For Wanting To Enjoy Life Instead Of Struggle Through It
Image source: BigClitMcphee
#51 Landlords Provide Housing? Nope
Image source: davidducker
#52 Don’t Let Capitalism Win
Image source: costlypeter91
#53 We Do Not Hate Billionaires Enough
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#54 “Capitalism Without A Basic Income Floor Is Violence”
Image source: idapitbwidiuatabip
#55 “Feel Good” Stories
Image source: Bad-Umpire10
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