55 Posts That Prove We’re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

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Every workplace has its annoying rules, but sometimes one hears horror stories of managers monitoring every keystroke or timing bathroom breaks down to the second. Unfortunately, it’s not always enough to just suggest it’s a case of greedy management.

We’ve put together a list of posts showcasing and highlighting the rather dystopian and depressing reality of life in or around late stage capitalism. So get comfortable, make sure your boss isn’t watching as you scroll through, upvote the most poignant examples and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1 The Call Is Coming From Inside The House

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: Post-Narrow

55 Posts That Prove We’re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

#2 Mommy I’m Scared Of Socialism

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#3 End Capitalism

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: flappingmeat

#4 Here We Are

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: Anarimus

#5 Harsh Reality

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: Dumb-Briyani

#6 Not Wanting A Job One Feels Degraded By Is Not A Valid Definition Of Laziness.

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: ClapBackBetty

#7 Capitalism Isn’t The Free Win You’d Like It To Be

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: bvheide1288

#8 Engineered Poverty

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: momsvaginaresearcher

#9 Beware When Billionaires Offer You “Free” Stuff

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: zzill6

#10 No Crumbs Left

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: AlanRMacLeod

#11 Capitalism Is So Good

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: OrevaZSN

#12 They Don’t Care. We Are Only Human Capital

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: SammeyLobs

#13 This Can Only Go Well

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: Doctor_Confident

#14 Capitalism’s Greatest Gaslighting Lie

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: LuckyBastard001

#15 This Story Shouldn’t Make Anyone “Feel Good”. We Should All Be Outraged That This Happens In America

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: zzill6

#16 We No Longer Work To Live, We Simply Work To Survive

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: BelleAriel

#17 Capitalism Doesn’t Reward Hard Work. It Punishes It

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#18 You Missed Your Window. Now You’re A Renter For Life

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: christopher123454321

#19 There Is No Nonprofit That Can Replace Medicare For All

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: kevinmrr

#20 Deporting Immigrants Will Not Solve America’s Problems

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: zzill6

#21 Life’s Just A Transaction

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: NiroopParker

#22 Capitalism Only Exists To Stand Between People And Help

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: RosethornRanger

#23 Capitalism Is Designed To Enrich The Ruling Class

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: 5upralapsarian

#24 Capitalism Doesn’t Solve Problems. It Creates Problems

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: zzill6

#25 If Our System Rewarded Hard Work

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: zzill6

#26 Cuba Blackout Being Censored On Us Social Media Platforms

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: SuspndAgn

#27 Capitalism At Its Finest

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: Dayofdev

#28 Welcome To A Capitalism Where You Pay For Them Promoting To You

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: TraditionalDepth6924

#29 Dictatorship Of Capital In Action

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: zzill6

#30 Meanwhile, Capitalism Forces The Media To Blame Millennials For Not Purchasing Houses Or Diamonds Or Cars… With What Money? The 1% Steal It All! From Us

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: CapAccomplished8072

#31 The Ruling Class Should Be Afraid

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: zzill6

#32 Landlords Do Not Provide Housing. We Will Never Have Affordable Housing Until We Eliminate Corporate Landlords

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: zzill6

#33 Capitalism Is Not Freedom

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: manchesterMan0098

#34 The “Secret” Is Out

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: zzill6

#35 Unfortunately It’s Going To Get Worse

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: omgsidewalks

#36 Don’t Let Them Fool You. Capitalism Isn’t Democracy

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: zzill6

#37 No Matter What They Do Most People Will Be Living On The Edge Of Poverty By Design… That’s The Beauty Of “Free Market” Capitalism

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: poisonivy47

#38 Capitalism Focusing On The Important Things

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: DeadlySpacePotatoes

#39 Authoritarian Capitalism

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: TruthToPower77

#40 Capitalism At Its Finest

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: FalconLynx13

#41 Its Just That

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: leeleewonchu

#42 Capitalism Doesn’t Make Anything

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: Elbrujosalvaje

#43 That’s Capitalism

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: VariousBread3730

#44 Bro Looked At This And Said “Everyone Is Equal” LOL

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: Misfett_toys

#45 Note That The Second Pic Is Real Life And Isn’t A Drawing

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: beerbellybegone

#46 Many Such Cases

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#47 Make It Make Sense

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: WinterYogurtcloset61

#48 8 Year Old Works To Erase Debt Of Classmates

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: unknown

#49 Never Change, You Geniuses

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: CorleoneBaloney

#50 “You’re So Greedy” For Wanting To Enjoy Life Instead Of Struggle Through It

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: BigClitMcphee

#51 Landlords Provide Housing? Nope

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: davidducker

#52 Don’t Let Capitalism Win

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: costlypeter91

#53 We Do Not Hate Billionaires Enough

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#54 “Capitalism Without A Basic Income Floor Is Violence”

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: idapitbwidiuatabip

#55 “Feel Good” Stories

55 Posts That Prove We&#8217;re Deep Into Late Stage Capitalism

Image source: Bad-Umpire10

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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