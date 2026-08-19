Teen Blames Woman For “Stealing” His Brother, Secretly Contaminates Her Food For 3 Years As Revenge

When siblings are truly close, their bond is almost unbreakable and tends to get better with time. Unfortunately, some brothers and sisters value this connection so much that they might go to extreme lengths to make sure they always have that kinship with their sibling.
This is what happened when a man’s brother became so jealous of his new girlfriend that he contaminated her food for 3 years to exact revenge. When his sinister secret was discovered, his sibling knew that he had to take drastic measures to protect his partner.
When folks react out of insecurity or try to get payback, it can end up causing pain to everyone else who loves them
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The man shared that when his 18-year-old brother got to know he was dating someone, he got very jealous, which led to the poster moving out due to pure discomfort
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Since the man’s girlfriend was getting sick every time they visited his parents’ house, he confronted them and learned that his sibling had been purposely triggering her allergies
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Folks online were enraged by the man’s complacency toward his brother’s behavior and his parents’ lack of concern for his girlfriend, and urged him to stand up for her
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The poster got a reality check after reading people’s comments and finally confronted his mother and decided to cut his family off for good
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The girlfriend, Katie, was glad when she got to know that her partner was sticking by her side, and she told him that she had planned to dump him for not standing up to his family
The couple also decided to move to the USA to be farther away from his family, as they only seemed to be enabling his evil brother
A lactose allergy is never fun and it can happen when the small intestine doesn’t make enough lactase enzyme to digest the natural sugar that is found in dairy products. Medical experts state that this food intolerance can make someone quite sick with cramps and loose motions, but it is rarely dangerous.
If someone has an allergy, no matter how severe, friends and family should make an effort to accommodate their needs. Physicians explain that the best way to do this is to educate yourself about the allergens the person might be struggling with and avoid including them in foods when hosting the individual.
One thing many folks overlook when inviting someone with allergies over for a meal is cross-contamination. Michigan Medicine reports that when people cook and use the same utensils in different vessels, trace amounts of allergens can spread. That’s why it’s essential to use separate dishes and cutlery, and to segregate all ingredients beforehand.
If someone keeps visiting one place and their allergies flare up there every time, research suggests they should note the pattern. It might mean a certain kind of food or the home environment is affecting the person’s immune system and making them sick.
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In this particular case, since the man’s brother was purposely contaminating his girlfriend’s food, legal professionals explain the victim can actually sue the perpetrator. If the individual can prove their meal was truly tampered with, they can hold the other party liable and even get them punished.
If a family member turns out to be the one using such manipulative and toxic tactics, it can have quite adverse effects on the rest of the family. Mental health experts reveal that a controlling loved one can make other folks feel constantly drained, stressed, depressed, and even fearful.
Nobody wants to stay stuck in a terrible family situation, which is why therapists advise setting firm boundaries and making sure the person understands the consequences of their actions. It may also help to have an honest conversation with the other person to understand the reason behind their bad behavior.
It’s clear that the man’s brother felt jealous and insecure about losing their “broship” to his new girlfriend, which is why he took such drastic measures. What’s ironic is that after such a stunt, their familial bond might never recover. What would you have done if you were in the poster’s shoes? Do share your perspective on this situation in the comments below.
Folks were glad that the man protected his girlfriend and set boundaries with his family, but they still couldn’t believe how evil his brother was
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