This Couple Saved A Butterfly With A Broken Wing By Performing A Tiny ‘Wing Transplant’

by

Skyler Stelz and her husband stumbled upon a striking monarch butterfly with a damaged wing, and they quickly realized there might be a way to give it a second chance. Despite knowing that the butterfly’s life could be short, Skyler was determined to make it a life worth living.

After some research, she discovered that others had successfully repaired butterfly wings using creative methods, which inspired her to try a similar approach herself. Skyler had previously saved the wings of a deceased butterfly in a small shadow box instead of discarding them, and she and her husband devised a plan to use those wings to mend the injured monarch.

More info: Instagram

Skyler Stelz and her husband were enjoying a quiet day when they came across a beautiful monarch butterfly struggling in their yard

Image credits: skylerstelz

Its delicate wings were damaged, leaving it unable to fly properly

Image credits: skylerstelz

Skyler immediately felt a surge of compassion – she knew that even though butterflies have short lifespans, every moment of flight mattered

Image credits: skylerstelz

Determined to help, she began researching ways to repair butterfly wings

Image credits: skylerstelz

Skyler learned that others had successfully used creative methods to mend broken wings, often borrowing materials from deceased butterflies

Image credits: skylerstelz

Image credits: skylerstelz

She had previously kept the wings of a butterfly that had passed away, carefully preserving them in a small shadow box

Image credits: skylerstelz

Rather than discard them, she realized they could be the key to giving this injured monarch a second chance

Image credits: skylerstelz

With her husband by her side, Skyler carefully crafted a method to transplant the preserved wing onto the injured butterfly

Image credits: skylerstelz

It was delicate, precise work, requiring patience and steady hands

Image credits: skylerstelz

Image credits: skylerstelz

Image credits: skylerstelz

Image credits: skylerstelz

The couple worked slowly, making sure the wing was perfectly aligned and secured without harming the fragile creature

Image credits: skylerstelz

Image credits: skylerstelz

Image credits: skylerstelz

Once the repair was complete, the butterfly hesitated for a moment, as if testing its new appendage

Image credits: skylerstelz

Image credits: skylerstelz

Image credits: skylerstelz

Then, to their delight, it began to flutter around their home

Image credits: skylerstelz

The small wings caught the sunlight as it swooped gracefully, finally able to fly as nature had intended

Image credits: skylerstelz

Later, the butterfly took off into the open air, leaving Skyler and her husband in awe

Image credits: skylerstelz

Skyler reflected on the experience with quiet joy

Image credits: skylerstelz

“Even if she only has 24 hours left, at least she got to live them flying, free and fully. That’s all I could hope for”

Image credits: skylerstelz

Patrick Penrose
