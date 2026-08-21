Brody Jenner: Bio And Career Highlights

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Brody Jenner: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Brody Jenner

August 21, 1983

Los Angeles, California, US

43 Years Old

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Brody Jenner: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Brody Jenner?

Known for his charismatic on-screen presence, American television personality Sam Brody Jenner has successfully navigated both reality television and entrepreneurial endeavors. His relaxed yet engaging demeanor has resonated with audiences across different media platforms.

He first captivated viewers on MTV’s The Hills, a series that chronicled his relationships and friendships in Los Angeles. This breakout role solidified his status, launching a varied career in entertainment and business.

Early Life and Education

Born in Los Angeles, California, Brody Jenner grew up primarily in Malibu with his mother, Linda Thompson. His parents divorced when he was young, and he was raised alongside his brother Brandon Jenner.

He received his education at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California. This environment exposed him to a vibrant Southern California culture that would later shape his multifaceted career in reality television and entertainment.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Brody Jenner’s public life, including relationships with Kristin Cavallari and Canadian singer Avril Lavigne. He had a widely publicized commitment ceremony with Kaitlynn Carter in 2018, though they were not legally married.

Jenner more recently married professional surfer Tia Blanco in an intimate Malibu ceremony in July 2025. They are parents to daughter Honey Raye Jenner and are expecting their second child in September 2026.

Career Highlights

Reality television established Brody Jenner as a household name, prominently featuring him on MTV’s The Hills, where his on-screen relationships captivated audiences. He also starred in The Princes of Malibu and The Hills: New Beginnings.

Beyond the screen, Jenner expanded his profile by co-founding Mamitas, a successful tequila hard seltzer brand. He also actively performs as one half of the DJ duo BRODY X DEVIN, holding international residencies.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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