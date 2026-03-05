“Oops, She Did It Again”: Britney Spears Arrested In California

Britney Spears was arrested in California on Wednesday, March 4, according to law enforcement records.
The 44-year-old pop icon was taken into custody late at night after being pulled over by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County.
While the singer has been released from custody, she is scheduled to appear in court in the coming weeks.
At around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Spears was arrested after California Highway Patrol officers stopped her vehicle in Ventura County. Authorities confirmed that she was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
According to arrest records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Spears was booked early Thursday morning at approximately 3:00 a.m. She was later released from custody shortly after 6 a.m.
Officers have not yet released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the traffic stop or the alleged DUI incident.
Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4 in connection with the charge.
Spears’ Instagram account disappeared shortly after her arrest
Shortly after reports of the arrest surfaced online, fans noticed that Spears’ Instagram account appeared to have been deleted or disabled.
The singer has frequently used the platform to share personal updates and videos with her followers.
The arrest also comes weeks after Spears posted several energetic dance videos that had already sparked concern among some fans.
In recent months, the pop star has reportedly discussed wanting to leave California and relocate to the United Kingdom.
Sources previously told The Sun that Spears felt overwhelmed by personal and family pressures in Los Angeles and had expressed interest in starting a new chapter abroad.
“Britney has said that she wants to live in England. Britney feels she has a real connection to the UK,” added the insider.
This story is developing.
