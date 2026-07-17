Bride With Twisted Values Makes Groom Question Their Future Because Of Her Messed Up Request

Many brides strive for perfection when it comes to their wedding photos. ‘Candid’ poses, co-ordinated outfits, gorgeous scenery and a photographer who captures all the pretty details are all par for the course. But some really take it way too far.
A bride has left people shocked after requesting that one of the groomsmen be excluded from the photos. Her reason? His ‘clunky’ wheelchair will ruin the symmetry of the the pics. When her fiance didn’t agree with her, she lost it. It was at this point, the groom realized he might not actually truly know the woman he’s marrying.
He’s in a wheelchair because his friend crashed the car they were traveling in
Image credits: Getty Images /Unsplash (not the actual photo)
That friend has now asked him to be a groomsman but the bride is embarrassed to have him in the photos
Image credits: Tom The Photographer /Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anonymous
Image credits: Getty Images/ Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Despite how far we’ve come, there are still a lot of “isms” in the world, and ableism is one of them
Access Living defines ableism as the “discrimination of and social prejudice against people with disabilities based on the belief that typical abilities are superior.” In other words, it’s when disabled people are treated differently, or less-than, because of their disability.
Ableism has many different faces, and often, it hides behind those who pretend not to discriminate.
“Nondisabled people may express explicitly favorable beliefs and feelings regarding disability while still harboring automatic, nonconscious, and decidedly negative (implicit) attitudes,” explains Dana S. Dunn, a professor and chair of psychology at Moravian University in Pennsylvania. “They remain unaware that their implicit attitudes affect their behavior toward disabled persons, overriding any positivity tied to their explicit attitudes.
Dunn says that prejudice and discrimination aimed at disabled people often comes with a patronizing desire to “cure” their disability and make them “normal.”
According to the expert, there are many factors that contribute to ableism.
One is when nondisabled people become anxious or awkward around persons with disabilities and don’t know how to act. Another is social and cultural conditioning or norms, whereby they think that people who are familiar or similar to them are good, and others aren’t. Then there the outdated and incorrect “moral” beliefs about disability. For example, that someone is in a wheelchair as punishment for their sins.
Dunn says certain people also hold hierarchical attitudes toward disability. They wrongly believe that some disabilities (e.g., physical ones) are viewed as more acceptable than others (e.g., mental or intellectual disabilities).
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, around 1 in 4 American adults have some sort of disability.
Despite this, many are met with hurdles when trying to navigate daily life. One survey found that 60.4% of respondents with mobility disabilities struggled to, or couldn’t, enter a public building due to missing wheelchair ramps, automatic doors, or elevators.
“A wheelchair is not a convenient accessory”: people had lots to say about the bride’s behavior
Follow Us