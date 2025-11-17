Bride Makes A Post About Her Bridesmaid’s Looks, Wondering What To Do, Gets Destroyed Instead

We’ve all heard numerous stories about bridezillas desperate to control every single detail of their wedding. But this recent story shared on the Wedding Shaming community on Reddit shows what happens when that urge to control crosses the line.
Shared by a Redditor named Willsingforpopcorn who has been in the wedding industry for nearly 10 years, the screenshot shows an anonymous post from a bride asking for advice. Turns out, she’s not happy with her bridesmaid having some gray hair.
“This is without a doubt one of the most unhinged posts I’ve seen on a brides group,” the Redditor wrote and it seems that people couldn’t agree more.
The screenshot was posted by this person with lengthy experience in the wedding industry who could not believe this was for real
Here is the bride’s post which left many people in disbelief
Bored Panda reached out to the Redditor Willsingforpopcorn who shared the bride’s post on the Wedding Shaming group. “I work on wedding music and it’s really fun, particularly because my part of the day is in the evening and the guests are ready to let loose,” the Redditor told us.
We wondered what kind of people are the hardest to deal with at weddings. “Often mothers of the couple can be more challenging to deal with than the couple themselves. For example, we will have dealt with our clients in the lead-up to the wedding but on the day the mother has a request that was never discussed and will act like it’s a huge problem when we can’t accommodate. It’s like they think it’s THEIR day!”
It turns out the bridezillas are more common than you’d think. Willsingforpopcorn met one too! “The worst gig I ever had was for a bride who expected us to learn loads of new songs for her, which isn’t what a wedding band does (imagine having to do that for 50 weddings a year!) so we told her no. Then when we arrived, she had a DJ playing (why not just give him the list of new songs?!) The DJ played a bunch of stuff from our actual set list which was awkward,” the Redditor recounted.
“The wedding was super plush and fun until the bride threw a huge tantrum when she requested one song that we didn’t know. Despite the fact that the guests were having a brilliant time, she demanded we stop playing and refused to pay us because we didn’t know one song. We reckon she overspent on the wedding and was looking for reasons to save money. Nightmare!”
A bridezilla who “treats those involved in the wedding plans with hostility and belittlement” should not be confused with a demanding bride, an expert says
Rhiann Janak Gouabeche, the CEO of Lucy Till French Wedding planners, who has planned over 50 weddings in the south of France, has seen many brides with different personalities.
And since there are so many bridezilla stories surfing around, the wedding planner confirmed to Bored Panda in a previous interview that some brides are indeed more difficult than others. “Bridezilla is someone who loses her cool when it comes to wedding planning, usually snapping at friends, family, and suppliers when these people are only trying to help.”
Having said that, Rhiann added that “a bridezilla should not be confused with a demanding bride since it’s a most important day, and it’s entirely normal to have particular and important desires.” On the other hand, a bridezilla is “a difficult bride because of the way she expresses those desires and treats those involved in the wedding plans with hostility, belittlement, or lack of appreciation.”
The survey showed that New York is the capital of bridezillas
According to a 2018 survey commissioned by WE TV, the “Big Apple” is the top-ranked “bridezilla” city. More so, New York has also been named the city with the most opinionated brides, especially when it comes to the demands for bridesmaids.
According to the survey results, “over 50% of New York brides reported giving specific instructions on the types of jewelry and shoes their ‘maids could wear – and one in three even specified the type of tan they wanted for their bridesmaids.”
Some believe that being called “a bridezilla” is not automatically a negative thing
But not everyone thinks that it’s necessarily a bad thing to be called “bridezilla.” Like Laura Halperin, the executive producer of the show “Bridezillas”, who says “being called a ‘bridezilla’ isn’t necessarily a bad thing.”
She added that their survey showed that recent brides have taken ownership of the term. “Brides are taking control of their wedding day and making sure every detail is just what they envisioned.” Whether they crossed the line or not, I guess it’s up to them and their close ones to decide.
