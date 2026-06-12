Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better

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America is in the peak of wedding season, which also means there’s drama galore happening all over the show. Tying the knot is meant to be a happy experience but all too often, it brings out the worst in some people and leads to stress, disagreements, and even physical altercations.

A bride was left with a black eye, a cut on her cheek and some missing hair just days before her bachelorette. She was attacked by her own sister who claims she “didn’t mean to hit her.” The sister says she was reacting to having her hair pulled by her “Bridezilla” sibling. The two were arguing about the wedding, after the bride told her younger sister that her long-term boyfriend can’t attend the big day.

She gave her sister a black eye just days before her bachelorette party

Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better

Image credits: SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better

She’s angry about her long-term BF being banned from the wedding, while she’s paired up with a creepy groomsman

Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better

Image credits: teksomolika / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better

Image credits: Fellipe Ditadi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better

Image credits: Camandona / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better

Image credits: ThrowRA-calicoastin

“She’s just a toddler”: many felt the bride was childish and that the sister acted in self-defence

Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better

She revealed that she’d skipped the bachelorette party, and also gave an update after the wedding

Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better

Image credits: branin / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better

Image credits: jet-po / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better

Image credits: alexbrod89 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better

Image credits: ThrowRA-calicoastin

“All of you sound like garbage people”: the update wasn’t well-received by everyone

Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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