Bride Asks Guest To Cover Her Tattoos For The Wedding, So She Shares Their Full Conversation On Bride Shaming Group

Weddings are a joyous occasion that seems to bring out the worst in people – namely the bride. There is no shortage of bridezilla stories and the demands they make for their family in friends on their wedding day, which seems to be more in line with a military boot camp than a wedding party. From what they can eat to dress based on weight, we’ve seen all the public shaming-worthy cases.
Recently, a wedding guest shared her encounter with a bride to be to the Facebook group ‘that’s it, I’m wedding shaming (non-ban-happy edition)‘ – where people “come together to bond over cringe-worthy weddings and wedding-related events.” The woman, a friend of the groom, was informed by the bride that her tattoos and hair color did not go with the wedding photo theme and madness ensued.
A wedding guest with tattoos was contacted by the bride to say her look ‘clashed’ with the wedding theme – and she shuts her down
Image credits: Alessandro-Tomiello (not the actual photo)
The woman who shared the post explained that she had “worked really hard to get along with this girl,” whose fianće was her friend. Described as “challenging at times” she explained that she mostly got along with the bride – but found her demands to be ridiculous – and others agreed. The exchange began with an innocent request, but when the OP refused this bride showed just how rude people can be.
The OP prefaced the screenshots with the backstory and said she hadn’t told the fianće yet but had plans to in person
And added that she preferred names and faces were obscured when sharing the post to avoid even further drama between their friends and family
People were shocked at the request and the behavior of the bride
Follow Us