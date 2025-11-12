Genius Teacher’s ‘Bread Trick’ Shows Kids Why They Need To Wash Hands, And It’s Disgustingly Brilliant

As kids, our parents drill it into our brains. As adults, we see it posted near bathroom mirrors everywhere. We’re constantly reminded of the importance of washing our hands, yet sometimes we still ask ourselves if it’s really such a big deal. One teacher has come up with a brilliant, albeit slightly nauseating experiment that shows the potency of germs in full view, and it just might save a few sinuses this flu season.
Courtney Lee Simpson, a teacher from Tennessee, presented her class with 3 slices of bread. They placed one in a plastic baggy using gloves, the other with freshly washed hands, and sealed up the final one after passing it around to every student in the room – therefore making it ‘dirty.’ When the students came back to check on the bread a few days later, the evidence was more than clear.
