‘Embarrassed’ Brandi Glanville Breaks Down Over Asking Fans For Money Amid Ongoing Facial Disfigurement

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has broken down after asking the public for financial help with her ongoing medical treatment.
The former model has spent years searching for answers about the problems affecting her face and is now facing more procedures, months of treatment, and mounting bills.
Her friend Gina Rodriguez started a GoFundMe for her, but Glanville said asking for help has been extremely difficult.
“I never thought I would do this,” she said while discussing the fundraiser.
Brandi Glanville broke down in tears after revealing how difficult it was to ask for help
Glanville discussed the fundraiser on her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast with co-host James Maas.
She explained that her medical expenses have become impossible to manage on her own. According to Glanville, she is paying about $7,000 every week, even though she has insurance.
She also said creditors have been calling her throughout the day. Falling behind on payments could affect her access to medication and interrupt the progress she has made with treatment.
The reality star admitted she does not even want people to see the fundraising page.
“I’m embarrassed, honestly, because I don’t like to ask for help,” she told Maas.
Glanville said Rodriguez pushed her to accept that she needed financial support.
“You have no choice,” Rodriguez reportedly told her.
Maas then reminded Glanville that needing help with such enormous medical expenses is nothing to be ashamed of.
“It’s not embarrassing. What’s embarrassing is the whole medical system … You need a GoFundMe,” he told her.
After years of unexplained symptoms, Glanville recently revealed the diagnosis doctors gave her
In an Instagram post from September 8, Glanville shared she has been diagnosed with highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley fever), Demodex dermatitis, and mononucleosis.
According to the National Library of Medicine, bacteria such as Klebsiella can form protective barriers, allowing them to dodge antibiotics and create stubborn infections.
In addition, Coccidioidomycosis, also known as San Joaquin Valley fever, is a chest infection triggered by inhaling fungal spores present in US soil.
Meanwhile, Demodex dermatitis occurs when natural hair-follicle mites overpopulate the face, causing irritated skin in people with lowered immunity.
Mononucleosis, also known as the Epstein-Barr virus, is a fluid-transmitted disease marked by symptoms like extreme tiredness, fever, body rashes, and swollen lymph nodes.
In the post, Glanville also revealed that doctors found a fungal ball in her face that needs to be removed.
She said she needs to have metal from old dental work removed and that her breast implants also need to come out. She expects to undergo four to six months of daily IV treatment.
“The treatment has NOT been easy,” she wrote, adding that she has seen “very little improvement.”
She further added that she still has surgeries ahead of her and has struggled to keep working while dealing with everything.
“I just want this s–t OUT of my body. I want my health back. I want my life back. I want to feel like me again.”
“I’m not able to work right now other than my podcast, and I honestly don’t know how I’m going to do this mentally or financially,” Glanville cried.
Glanville also shared a disturbing update after doctors examined the left side of her face
In another Instagram post from September 7, Glanville said an MRI showed the problem was concentrated on that side.
Her doctor then ordered an ultrasound, during which the technician reportedly told her there was something “alive” and “moving” in her face.
“The radiologist agreed,” Glanville said.
She was so desperate to have the issue removed that she made a shocking comment.
“If I don’t find a doctor to cut this out of my face, I’m just gonna do it myself,” she said.
The medical treatment has also taken over much of her routine. Glanville previously said she was receiving IV infusions for up to 18 hours a day, leaving little time for normal activities.
“I know I’m so skinny right now. I can’t eat because the IVs that I do decrease my food. I feel like d*ath, I look like d*ath.”
“So now I have to start my IVs; I mean, I’m on IVs almost 20 hours a day,” the former reality star continued. “The only time I leave my house is to do my podcast.”
Glanville’s health battle has been going on for several years
Glanville’s symptoms began around October 2023, when her face suddenly became extremely swollen. Her eyes reportedly swelled shut, and she collapsed before being taken to the hospital.
At first, doctors had different possible explanations.
Some reportedly believed she was experiencing a stress-induced coma, while others told her they suspected a parasite that could be “jump[ing] around [her] face.”
Glanville initially blamed the stress surrounding her reality-TV career and Bravo. She connected her health problems to the fallout from the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip drama involving Caroline Manzo, per Entertainment Tonight.
“She hasn’t been able to work since the false claims were brought against her and now it’s taking a toll on her physically.”
Three years later, Glanville offered a possible explanation for what she had been experiencing
In February 2026, Glanville said her breast implants, which she had for nearly two decades, had ruptured and leaked silicone into her lymph nodes.
She said she had gone to 21 doctors while trying to find the cause of her problems and had spent a huge amount of money on medical care.
“I definitely had a parasite,” she told TMZ.
“I was shocked because I’ve had [my implants] for 20 years — almost.”
She also said the implants had appeared fine during previous checks, including a mammogram, before a sonogram eventually revealed the rupture.
“There is such a thing as breast implant illness, and you really should change your implants every 10 years — I just didn’t do it. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it! I learned a really, really hard lesson,” she reflected.
Among several diagnoses, another development came when doctors found a benign tumor
In June, doctors had found a benign tumor in one of the lymph nodes in her face.
She said some doctors had previously dismissed the growth as “just scar tissue.”
When she questioned where the scar tissue could have come from, she said she had not had a facelift.
A dermatologist who specializes in cancer later examined her, and Glanville said a blood test led to a tumor diagnosis.
The discovery gave her another possible piece of the puzzle, although she continued to struggle with the symptoms.
“It’s been a long three years,” she said, explaining that she wanted to return to feeling comfortable with her appearance again.
In January 2026, she got her implants removed, per InTouch.
“All vanity self inflicted,” wrote one netizen
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