“He Thinks I’m Lying”: Guy Is Convinced He Took An Art Class With GF, She Has No Memory Of It

I once read that memories are like an ocean, and we can always navigate through our minds and look back on them. However, I don’t know how true that is because memories can be so fickle; it feels like they even play mind games with us at times.
This couple is stuck in a conflict, as the guy adamantly says that he clearly remembers going to an art class with his girlfriend back when they were in college. On the other hand, the girlfriend has no recollection of it and is wondering if he has a mental health issue!
Memories can be so fickle, yet they also have the power to create conflict among people
The poster dated her boyfriend for 3 years in college, and they broke up when she moved, but she’s home again and they are back together
He is convinced that they did an art class together for 2 months in college, but she has no recollection of it at all
He thinks she is lying, but it’s driving her crazy, as it reminds her of her ex, who used to gaslight her all the time
They had a massive fight over it, as he complained that she just didn’t remember, while she argued that it never happened
However, when they visited his sister, they realized he had gone with her and that both of them were wrong
Today, we dive into quite a bizarre tale as the original poster (OP) tells us about a weird tiff she had with her boyfriend (Tom). She dated him for 3 years when they were in college, but afterward, when she got a job, she moved away. He had to stay in their hometown to look after his younger siblings after his mom passed, so the two broke up.
However, after a failed engagement and due to her dad’s poor health, OP moved back home, and the two got together again. The twist in the tale started when she moved into his house, and they were talking about redecorating. Tom claimed that he still had paintings from the art class that they had attended together, and the poster went completely blank.
She told him that she had no recollection of this happening, but he was quite adamant that it did and just refused to budge. It even sparked an argument as he felt that she was lying, and our lady was totally lost for words. We all know that lies can ruin relationships, and studies also show that it’s one of the major causes for many breakups and divorces.
If the guy felt that she was lying, he might start doubting her without any reason in the future, too, and this whole thing was also eating away at the poster. The thing is, it scarily reminded her of her toxic ex, who used to gaslight her a lot by claiming something happened even when it never did. Gaslighting is probably one of the most awful things a person can do to their partner.
Experts have observed that a victim of gaslighting may start to believe that they cannot trust themselves or that they have a mental health disorder. It can further lead to psychological trauma. All this about lying and arguing might have triggered all her past trauma, so it’s hardly a surprise that she felt so worked up about it.
Things escalated further when the couple went to Tom’s storage unit, and he was unable to find the paintings that he claimed they had painted in the art class. It just intensified their argument to a point where the poster felt that it would rip apart their relationship. In fact, she also started wondering whether Tom had some mental health issues.
Fortunately, OP soon gave an update about how they realized that both of them were wrong. When they went to his sister’s place and brought up the topic, she quickly clarified that Tom had done the class with her, not with the poster. Must have been a huge sigh of relief for both of them, right? OP was definitely glad that this bizarre thing got resolved before it ruined their relationship.
When she vented online, quite a few netizens opened up about something similar happening with them as well. Apparently, it’s all thanks to a strange phenomenon called “confabulation.” Basically, it is the unintentional creation of false or distorted memories to fill in memory gaps, and the person sincerely believes the fabricated information to be true.
Well, this just shows how human memories can be insanely intriguing. What did you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Netizens said that they could relate to her boyfriend, as many of them had similar experiences with having such strange memories
