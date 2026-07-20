Woman’s Drunk Comment Leaves Her Panicking After Coworker Tells Her Boyfriend

Many people know what it’s like to have a few too many drinks. You say or do things you wouldn’t normally say or do, and regret them later. A 2015 study of college students showed that about 66% of young people have engaged in at least one regrettable social behavior while intoxicated.
Oversharing is one of the social blunders often associated with getting tipsy, and this woman fell victim to that in the worst possible way. During a work party, she shared a story about her past that painted her in a poor light. When the word got around to her boyfriend, he seriously reconsidered their relationship.
A woman got drunk at a work party and overshared with her colleagues about her past
Image credits: DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)
When her colleague told her boyfriend, it made him see her in a new light
Image credits: KarinaBost/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRAVerano
Commenters called out the woman and deemed her behavior inappropriate: “You showed the real you”
Others sympathized with the woman and didn’t think a little overshare while tipsy was that deep
Nevertheless, the boyfriend had made up his mind and wanted to break up
Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowRAVerano
Commenters congratulated the OP for her decision to quit alcohol and work on herself
Others cautioned the OP to be more tactful in the future: “Coworkers aren’t your friends”
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