Woman Meets Photographer Boyfriend While Modeling For Him, Suspects That He Found A New Muse

Trust is everything in a relationship, and most people believe their partner without question unless something happens that makes them feel doubtful. Even a tiny bit of suspicion can ruin the foundation folks have built together.
This is what a woman experienced after noticing that her photographer boyfriend had changed his phone wallpaper to a picture of a model he was friends with. That, combined with other odd behaviors, led her to think he was being unfaithful, but she got the biggest surprise when she actually decided to uncover the truth.
Everyone hopes that their loved one will be faithful, but certain situations might cause them to question their blind trust
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The poster got to know her boyfriend when he photographed her during her modeling days, but ever since she quit, she never once worried about her boyfriend’s faithfulness
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The woman began to suspect something was fishy when her boyfriend spent late nights with a model named Rachel, texted her often, and used her photo as his wallpaper
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The poster questioned her boyfriend about his connection with Rachel, who was recently single, but he said that they were just “kindred” when it came to photography
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Folks were suspicious of the man’s behavior, and a few shared stories about similar incidents that ended up as relationship-ruining affairs
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In an update, the woman clarified questions about her relationship and said that she had met her boyfriend at lunch to directly confront him about his behavior
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Since the woman was very angry, they continued their discussion in her car, and that’s when her boyfriend revealed that he had a crush on Rachel ever since he met her
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The man also admitted to sleeping with the model, but claimed that he still wanted to continue the relationship with his girlfriend and work things through
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The woman refused to forgive her cheating boyfriend and ended the relationship immediately, which caused her a lot of pain since it was her first real breakup
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People sided with the woman for not rolling over and accepting her boyfriend’s behavior, and said that Rachel would also probably leave him soon enough
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