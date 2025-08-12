Angry Boy Breaks Expensive Glass Ceiling And Chandelier Over A Labubu Doll

A visit to a Shanghai-based social media influencer’s home turned into a $56,000 disaster when a young boy destroyed a glass ceiling and a crystal chandelier during a tantrum over a rare Labubu doll.
The influencer, known on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book) as “Brother Tail,” stated that the child demanded the jewel-adorned collectible.
When told “no,” the boy reportedly unleashed chaos that left thousands in property damage.
The boy’s tantrum turned into a luxury home disaster
Image credits: The Wall Street Journal / YouTube (not the actual photo)
According to a South China Morning Post report, Brother Tail welcomed visiting relatives into his upscale Shanghai home on August 1.
It was then that the boy took notice of the influencer’s Labubu doll, which was adorned with expensive jewelry.
According to Brother Tail, the boy demanded to be given the collectible.
Image credits: The Wall Street Journal / YouTube (not the actual photo)
When told “no,” the boy’s demeanor reportedly shifted instantly.
According to Brother Tail’s Xiaohongshu post, the child grabbed a remote control and hurled it toward the mirror-glass ceiling, shattering a section that was valued at 100,000 yuan ($14,000).
In a chain reaction, an Italian crystal chandelier, valued at about 300,000 yuan (US$41,700), came crashing to the floor.
Image credits: 小小阿正 (尾巴哥)/ Rednote
The total bill for repairs to the ceiling and chandelier reached around 400,000 yuan ($55,600).
Brother Tail stated that he has since replaced the damaged fixtures, but the incident has left him fuming.
The boy’s parents reportedly said they are unable to pay for the damages
Image credits: 小小阿正 (尾巴哥)/ Rednote
In his post, the influencer stated that the boy’s parents expressed regret but offered little in the way of restitution.
They reportedly promised to “sell everything they had” but could only come up with 20,000 yuan (about $2,700), explaining that they were “too poor” to pay more, according to The Straits Times.
Image credits: 小小阿正 (尾巴哥)/ Rednote
What angered Brother Tail further was the request that he not publicize the incident because it might “affect the boy’s mood.”
“It’s unbelievable how elders like to use trivial family ties as emotional blackmail.
“They really have no sense of boundaries,” Brother Tail noted.
Image credits: 小小阿正 (尾巴哥)/ Rednote
Ultimately, the influencer noted that he just had to fork over the money to repair his ceiling and chandelier.
He noted that suing the boy’s parents for damages probably would not help.
Social media users weighed in on Brother Tail’s experience
Image credits: 小小阿正 (尾巴哥)/ Rednote
Social media users were largely in agreement with the Shanghai-based influencer’s sentiments.
“The child needs to be punished. Children should be made to understand that they will not get everything they ask for,” one commenter wrote.
“Fearing it might ‘affect the boy’s mood.’ These are (the) type of parents that create a villain out of this boy.
“Covering up and protecting him from (the) consequences of his own actions does not help the boy. It will only make him behave worse next time,” another wrote.
Image credits: 小小阿正 (尾巴哥)/ Rednote
Other netizens noted that, based on the photos that were shared online, it appears that Brother Tail’s Labubu might have been a “Lafufu” doll, which is a bootlegged version of the genuine Pop Mart product.
“The crazy part of this story is (based on the picture) that’s not even a real Labubu. It’s what is called a Lafufu and it’s not cute,” wrote one commenter.
Image credits: 小小阿正 (尾巴哥)/ Rednote
“That’s not even a real Labubu,” another stated.
Seeing as Brother Tail seemed to be using the collectible as a jewelry holder, however, it was completely understandable why he said no to the child’s demand.
The Labubu craze is fueling chaos worldwide
Image credits: 小小阿正 (尾巴哥)/ Rednote
Labubu, the quirky monster character created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung in 2015, became a pop culture sensation through Pop Mart’s savvy marketing.
By releasing limited editions, “secret” variants, and ultra-rare colorways, the company created a frenzy that sees fans lining up for hours, or even fighting in stores, to get one.
Originally sold for just $20 to $40, some rare Labubu dolls now fetch thousands of dollars on resale platforms.
Image credits: 小小阿正 (尾巴哥)/ Rednote
A few ultra-exclusive editions have even sold at auction for over US$150,000.
Celebrities like BlackPink’s Lisa, Dua Lipa, and Rihanna have been photographed with them, only adding to the craze.
The hype has had wild consequences.
Image credits: 小小阿正 (尾巴哥)/ Rednote
In May, Pop Mart suspended in-store Labubu sales in all 16 UK locations after fights broke out.
In June, a Hangzhou store closed just two hours after opening when scalpers rushed in.
That same month, Pop Mart’s flagship store in Seoul halted offline sales after police were called to break up customer clashes.
Image credits: 小小阿正 (尾巴哥)/ Rednote
In August, masked thieves broke into a California toy shop and made off with $30,000 worth of Labubu dolls after spotting a restock announcement on social media.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Brother Tail’s experience on social media
Follow Us