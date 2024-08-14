Bowen Yang Talks About Tense Moments With Difficult SNL Hosts

Bowen Yang recently shed light on some troubling backstage behavior during his time at Saturday Night Live (SNL). Appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on August 11, the comedian revealed that one particular host made multiple cast members cry due to their harsh reaction to ideas proposed at the table-read.
This man, this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table-read because he hated the ideas, said Yang. Although he did not disclose the host’s identity, it is clear that the behavior left a significant mark on the cast members involved.
Trouble Backstage and Tension with Hosts
The atmosphere backstage at SNL is often anything but humorous. This is not the first incidence of reported backstage tension. An earlier moment of discomfort came when eagle-eyed viewers noticed an apparent distance between Yang and Dave Chappelle during host Dakota Johnson’s sign-off in January. While some fans speculated that this was due to Chappelle’s controversial jokes about the LGBTQIA+ community, Yang clarified,
I stand where I always stand on goodnights… It was not a physical distance that anyone was creating.
Pete Davidson’s Strong Words About Chevy Chase
Other former SNL members have also spoken out about backstage tensions over the years. Pete Davidson, who was a cast member from seasons 40 to 47, had particularly harsh words for Chevy Chase. Despite Chase being part of the original cast starting in 1975, Davidson did not hold back in his criticism, calling him
a f—ing douchebag. F— Chevy Chase. I hate that dude. He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person, and I don’t like him…He’s a putz.
Davidson further criticized Chase’s career trajectory:
What has he done since ’83? Nothing. He had a really big career but then it stopped because everybody realized he’s a jerk off.
Defending Lorne Michaels
Moreover, Davidson defended SNL creator Lorne Michaels against Chase’s comments about the show going downhill in recent years.
It’s disrespectful to Lorne, too, a guy who gave you a career… No matter how big you get, you can’t forget what that guy did for you. Pete’s unfiltered comments certainly stirred up long-standing sentiments about Chevy Chase among many who have worked with him over the years.
