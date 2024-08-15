Bowen Yang Talks About an SNL Host Who Brought Cast Members to Tears

Bowen Yang, who joined Saturday Night Live as a writer in 2018 and later became a featured player, discussed a particular host who left a negative mark during his tenure. This revelation occurred on Sunday’s edition of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
When asked about the worst behavior he had seen from an SNL host, Yang didn’t hold back.
This man – this person, this host – made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the table read because he hated the ideas, he revealed, pinpointing the chaotic mid-week pitch meeting.
Despite his disclosure, Yang’s specifics didn’t narrow down the list of potential offenders. The show’s history includes a wide array of hosts such as Woody Harrelson, Dave Chappelle, Steve Martin, Adam Driver, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Austin Butler.
In June, Yang addressed an instance where he appeared to distance himself from Chappelle during the January episode’s end scene. He clarified that he was standing
where I always stand, while Dakota Johnson hosted that episode.
The behind-the-scenes culture of SNL is famously rife with eccentric and sometimes problematic behavior from both stars and guests. For instance, original cast member Pete Davidson called Chevy Chase a
genuinely bad, racist person. Meanwhile, Seth Green recounted a troubling encounter with Bill Murray when he was just nine years old.
Green shared that during an episode Murray hosted, an altercation in the greenroom led to him being dangled over a trash can by the veteran comedian.
Murray saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in ‘his’ seat, Green recollected. The incident ended with Murray dropping him into the trash can.
The 50th season of Saturday Night Live is set to premiere on September 28 on NBC. In addition, Director Jason Reitman’s film about backstage drama titled simply Saturday Night is anticipated to release on October 11.
