‘Bots Of New York’ Posts Computer-Generated People And Their Quotes And It’s Both Comedy And Horror Material

Humans of New York is one of the biggest blogs online. It provides a worldwide audience with daily glimpses into the lives of strangers on the streets of New York City. Over time, its success has expanded the blog to feature stories from over twenty different countries. And even spawned a few parody projects. Bots of New York is one of them. However, it’s so awesome, it deserves a spotlight of its own.
Bots of New York uses various machine-learning and computer vision programs to generate imaginary people. All the steps of image and caption generation are automated (outside of initial model training), and it’s lowkey one of the most advanced bots running online just for the heck of it.
The person behind the project calls themselves Botmin. They’re rather private and tend to avoid the press, so not much is known about the page. But the community around it really makes up for it. Not only do they eagerly discuss every new upload, but their comments also contribute to the ever-changing lore of the ‘show’. In fact, the people who follow Bots of New York are so engaged in it, you’d think they’re Botmin’s digital creations too. But they’re real. Probably.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
#1
Image source: botsofnewyork
#2
Image source: botsofnewyork
#3
Image source: botsofnewyork
#4
Image source: botsofnewyork
#5
Image source: botsofnewyork
#6
Image source: botsofnewyork
#7
Image source: botsofnewyork
#8
Image source: botsofnewyork
#9
Image source: botsofnewyork
#10
Image source: botsofnewyork
#11
Image source: botsofnewyork
#12
Image source: botsofnewyork
#13
Image source: botsofnewyork
#14
Image source: botsofnewyork
#15
Image source: botsofnewyork
#16
Image source: botsofnewyork
#17
Image source: botsofnewyork
#18
Image source: botsofnewyork
#19
Image source: botsofnewyork
#20
Image source: botsofnewyork
#21
Image source: botsofnewyork
#22
Image source: botsofnewyork
#23
Image source: botsofnewyork
#24
Image source: botsofnewyork
#25
Image source: botsofnewyork
#26
Image source: botsofnewyork
#27
Image source: botsofnewyork
#28
Image source: botsofnewyork
#29
Image source: botsofnewyork
#30
Image source: botsofnewyork
Follow Us