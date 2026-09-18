36 Art Pieces That Blend Photography And Paint By Nadia Attura

Two months before her daughter was born, she made a promise that felt impossible: quit her day job, become a full-time artist, and support them both through art before her child turned five.
And what happened was something incredible. It all started with a set of scratched negatives, ghosted shadows, and accidental double exposures on medium-format film in India.
What should have been a photographer’s nightmare gave birth to her evocative and nostalgic style. By blending damaged negatives and painting missing details back into the prints, the artist unlocked a layered, poetic technique that became her signature, paving the way for a full-time art career and five standout exhibits at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in London.
Attura’s work is so compelling because she builds these dreamlike botanical worlds entirely from real-life travels and “the tactile experience of creating art”. For her, keeping art deeply human isn’t just a stylistic choice: it’s everything.
Dive into the world of Nadia Attura as she shares the story behind a painting close to her heart and its pivotal role in her journey, alongside a gallery featuring 35 other artworks.
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#1 Cactus Lake
“Nadia’s botanical photographs and drawings collages together from her trips through the American midwest.
Poetic imagined landscapes part of the Botanical Cactus series.”
Image source: nadia.attura
Nadia Attura is a former press and PR photographer, but these days she describes herself as a Botanical Artist. Based in London, Attura’s work has been exhibited in the UK, the USA, and Stockholm across 50+ exhibitions and fairs over the past few years, including the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2019, and 2016.
#2 Backwaters Blue
“Adventures through the jungle forests of Mexico. Paradise full of colour and birdsong. A vintage inspired large format artwork with inspiration from South Africa, India and Central America.”
Part of The Backwaters Collection.
Image source: nadia.attura
#3 Backwaters Pool
“Adventures in the pools of the Yucatan, Mexico. Paradise places full of colour and birdsong. A vintage inspired large format artwork with inspiration from Mexico, California and the Tropics. Including animals from the sanctuary La Perle aux Oiseaux, in Marrakech.”
Part of The Backwaters Collection.
Image source: nadia.attura
To this day, her traveling DNA is what still guides her art. As she shared with us: “I immerse myself in the environments that I travel to. I photograph all the landscapes, plants, and all the animals in real life. I feel it is important to show the connection between the artist’s lived experience and the work which we create. I want to share my love of nature, the way I experience nature, the transportive dreamlike qualities it exudes. I wish to share the joy of creating the artworks through the journey, the process, the human imperfections, the uneven lines, human intuition, emotional choice, the tactile experience of creating art.”
#4 Cactus Ravine
“Cactus Ravine, inspired by desert trails through Arizona following Nadia’s road trip with fellow artists from LA to NYC via the Southern States of the USA. Nadia’s botanical photographs and drawings collages together from her trips to southern California.
Poetic imagined landscapes part of the Botanical Cactus series.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#5 Cactus Tree
“A bold colourful celebration of forest tree blooms. My flowers, cacti and bird photographs, taken on location from the Mountains of Laos to the trees of Mexico to the Botanical Gardens of Oslo. A collage inspired by imagined created Botanical landscapes, recalling the feelings of being in nature . Part of the Botanical Cactus series mixing photography, pencil and paint.”
Image source: nadia.attura
That deep sense of human connection is central to her artistic identity, so much so that her Instagram bio takes a firm stance: “Botanical Artist – No AI ever.” When asked why this boundary matters so much to her, her answer goes straight to the heart of her practice: “AI cannot feel joy, nostalgia or love, and these are all elements I wish to share through my work. I feel with AI we will lose too much. I want to keep it human and continue giving art a soul.” And she ended with:
“For me, Art is about love and the connections we make with it. There is a human behind this work, and I hope in front of it too.”
#6 Candy Floss Beach
“Portrait of the Candy Floss seller, Chowpatty beach, Mumbai India. This print
remains my favourite portrait and one which which I keep coming back to with a smile. There is a warmth to this portrait, a feeling of nostalgia and timelessness. The tropical faded palm trees, golden sand and the pop of pink candy floss all frame the sweet Candy Floss seller. The portrait was created using medium vintage format film. and a candy floss shared with others.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#7 Snowfields – Nadia’s Fondest Art Piece
Nadia shared with Bored Panda:
“I had been working as a press and PR photographer and felt so trapped and unfulfilled; I promised myself I would be an artist but never kept the promise. So I promised my daughter 2 months before she was born that by the time she is 5 years old, we would both be in a field painting, and this is how I would support us. I promised her. When she was born, the first work I created was titled ‘Snowfields’. Snowfields feels raw, stripped back; there is a calm and a stillness to it. It shows just how I felt during this time: a sense of coming back to myself, of being myself, of following my dreams, of finding peace. By the time my daughter was 3 years old, I was able to quit my job and become a full-time artist. ‘Snowfields’ was successfully exhibited at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition 2016, a year after my daughter was born.”
– Nadia Attura, to Bored Panda
Image source: nadia.attura
#8 Cactus Mountain
“Cactus Mountain inspired by Chang Mai, Thailand. A collage of Nadia’s botanical photographs which she makes on location, in the studio she prints these out adding paint and pencil. Part of Imagined landscapes in her Botanical Cactus series.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#9 Cactus Taormina
“Cactus Taormina, inspired by my long Summer in Sicily. A collage of Nadia’s botanical and photographs, from her recent trip to the Island. Imagined landscapes part of the Botanical Cactus series.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#10 Mirissa
“Tropical sunshine and Indian ocean views. Early evening walks along the palm fringed beaches of Mirissa, Sri Lanka. This artwork is made using my original photography taken on location which I collage together and add paint to the final works. This adds adds an illustrative quality to the work adding to memory and the feeling of being there.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#11 Monterey Coral
“California’s iconic coastline and the abundant marine life of the Pacific. Monterey Bay home to beautiful mesmerising Jellyfish. This work forms part of the underwater portfolio. Nadia’s original photographs taken on location at Monterey Bay are collaged together using paint, chalk and pencil overlayed to produce the final limited edition artworks.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#12 Monterey Blue
“Monterey Blue, California’s swimming jellyfish part of the underwater portfolio inspired by mid century graphics.
Artists original photography is collaged using paint, chalk and pencil overlaid to produce the final limited edition artworks.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#13 Cactus Canyon
“Cactus Canyon, inspired by desert trails through Arizona and the Grand Canyon of America. Nadia’s botanical photographs and drawings collages together from her trips to southern California. Imagined landscapes part of the Botanical Cactus series.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#14 Cactus Jade
“Cactus Jade, inspired by her trips to South East Asia and Central America. Imagined landscapes part of the Botanical Cactus series. Nadia’s botanical photographs and drawings collaged together.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#15 Cactus Blossom
“Cactus Blossom, inspired by the Majorelle gardens, Marrakech. Bold sunshine blooms, vibrant colours in the walled garden oasis. A collage of Nadia’s botanical and animal photographs, taken on location in the Marrakech, palm Springs and Rome, threading paints and ink into the final edition. Imagined landscapes part of the Botanical Cactus.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#16 Kew Gardens
“Kew Gardens, inspired by visits to the gardens houses and landscaped gardens. Nadia’s original photographs which she takes on location. Collaged and rearranged back in the studio. To these prints she adds paint, chalks and ink creating a new imagined landscape. Part of the Botanical series.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#17 Monterey Gold
“Monterey’s golds and all that glitters, California’s swimming jellyfish part of the underwater portfolio.
Artists original photography is collaged using paint, chalk and pencil overlaid to produce the final limited edition artworks.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#18 Monterey Nights
“California’s iconic coastline and the abundant marine life of the Pacific Ocean. Monterey Bay at night.
This work forms part of the underwater portfolio. Nadia’s original photographs taken on location at Monterey Bay are collaged together using paint, chalk and pencil overlaid to produce the final limited edition artworks.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#19 Zante
“Zante, Nadia’s original photographs taken on location on the Greek Island of Zakynthos. To these collages she adds paint and ink creating new imagined landscape. Part of the Botanical collection.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#20 Backwaters Forest
“Adventures through the jungle forests of Mexico. Paradise full of colour and birdsong. A vintage inspired large format artwork with inspiration from South Africa, India and Central America.”
Part of The Backwaters Collection.
Image source: nadia.attura
#21 Backwaters Lake
“Adventures through The Cape of South Africa. Paradise full of colour and birdsong. A vintage inspired large format artwork with inspiration from South Africa and Central America. Including birds from the sanctuary La Perle aux Oiseaux, in Marrakech.”
Part of The Backwaters Collection.
Image source: nadia.attura
#22 Backwaters Sunset
“Adventures through the jungle forests of Mexico. Paradise full of colour and birdsong. A vintage inspired large format artwork with inspiration from South Africa, India and Central America.”
Part of The Backwaters Collection
Image source: nadia.attura
#23 Cactus Garden
“Cactus Garden, inspired by the beautiful Majorelle gardens of Marrakech. Bold blooms, vibrant colours in this walled garden oasis. A collage of Nadia’s botanical and animal photographs, taken on location in the Marrakech, Rome and the Greek Islands, threading paints and ink into the final edition. Imagined landscapes part of the Botanical Cactus.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#24 Silver Botanical
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Image source: nadia.attura
#25 Monterey Quartz
“California’s iconic coastline and the abundant marine life of the Pacific. Monterey Bay home to beautiful mesmerising Jellyfish. This work forms part of the underwater portfolio. Nadia’s original photographs taken on location at Monterey Bay are collaged together using paint, chalk and pencil overlayed to produce the final limited edition artworks.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#26 Rhinoceros
“Beautiful Rhinoceros portrait taken before heading into the water, print is overlaid with sketch book designs. Artists original photography is collaged using paint, chalk and pencil overlaid to produce the final limited edition artworks.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#27 Backwaters Morning
“Drifting down tropical backwaters, past palm fringed river banks, filled with bird song and jungle calls. Verdant vintage inspired large format artwork from the backwaters of India, Sri Lanka, Mexico and Brazil, watching the world in green and gold. What started as a happy accident in Kerala, India led my work in the direction it has taken mixing collage, photography and paint.”
Part of The Backwaters Collection.
Image source: nadia.attura
#28 Cactus Grove
“Cactus Grove, inspired by the forests of Mexico, the gardens of Spain and the backwater jungles of Kerala. A collage of Nadia’s botanical and animal photographs, from her recent trips. Imagined landscapes part of the Botanical Cactus.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#29 Cactus Hills
“Nadia’s botanical photographs and drawings collages together from her trips to Palm Springs focusing on the midcentury homes and their gardens.
Poetic imagined landscapes part of the Botanical Cactus series.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#30 Laos Mountain Steps
“Laos mountain steps, on the way to Luang Prabang each red lines represent 100 steps of lives that have been altered.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#31 Mountain Rain
“Mountain Rain is a further addition to the Botanical series. Mixing my original photographs, with collage, pencil and paint.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#32 Pasadena
“Pasadena, Los Angeles. A botanical journey through the beautiful cactus gardens of the Huntington. Nadia’s original photographs which she takes on location. Collaged and rearranged back in the studio. To these prints she adds paint, chalks and ink creating a new imagined landscape. Part of the Botanical series.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#33 Pink Karoo
“Walks into the Karoo, South Africa colourful oasis in this stunning desert mountain land. Mixing photography with paint and pop art.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#34 Skaftafell
“The magnificent Skaftafell Glacier in Iceland. Hiking through this frozen majestic land listening to the Sagas, haunting beautiful. Mixing photography, collage and paint”
Image source: nadia.attura
#35 Summer Breeze Selenium
“Dry thistle pods, selenium toned print
Artists original photography is collaged using paint, chalk and pencil overlaid to produce the final limited edition artworks.”
Image source: nadia.attura
#36 Vik
“The frozen landscape of Vik in southern Iceland, Hiking through this frozen majestic land listening to the Sagas, Breathing in the haunting beauty of this poetic land. Mixing photography, collage and paint.”
Image source: nadia.attura
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