BossMan Dlow: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
BossMan Dlow
August 31, 1998
Port Salerno, Florida, US
28 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is BossMan Dlow?
BossMan Dlow is an American rapper whose distinctive flow and street-smart lyrics have rapidly made him a prominent voice in Southern Hip-Hop. He consistently delivers raw narratives that resonate with a growing fan base.
His breakout moment arrived in 2024 with the single “Get in with Me,” which quickly went viral across TikTok and Instagram, marking his debut on the Billboard Hot 100. The track’s infectious energy solidified his presence in the national music scene.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Port Salerno, Florida, Devante Milan McCreary, known as BossMan Dlow, found early inspiration for music from his brother, Tory, while his father worked as a truck driver. His upbringing in the small Florida town shaped his authentic sound.
Dlow began rapping in 2019, honing his craft during a brief period of incarceration, which he has cited as a pivotal moment for his musical focus. This period marked the true beginning of his dedicated pursuit of a music career.
Notable Relationships
BossMan Dlow remains single, with no public information regarding current or past romantic partners widely reported. He prioritizes his music career and public persona, keeping his personal relationships private.
He has no children, and details about his romantic life are not a prominent part of his public image or press coverage.
Career Highlights
BossMan Dlow’s rap career surged with his 2024 breakout single “Get in with Me,” which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated audiences with its viral appeal. He quickly followed this success with the popular track “Mr Pot Scraper,” further cementing his presence in the hip-hop landscape.
Signing with Alamo Records in 2023, Dlow released his debut studio album Dlow Curry in 2024, which debuted at number 36 on the US Billboard 200. He has also garnered industry recognition, including a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2025 BET Awards. His second studio album, Chicken Talkin Bastard, was released in 2026.
Signature Quote
“I’m still wondering how the hell a guy from Port Salerno made it this far and has a song on the Hot 100.”
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