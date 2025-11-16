Boss Expected This Employee To Give Up Her 1st Class Seat For Her, Says She Has A “Lack Of Respect For Protocol” When She Doesn’t

Recently, a person on Reddit shared an incident that happened during a flight back home with her boss from a conference.
In a post that amassed 8.2k upvotes, the Redditor Scootindog explained that she’s a frequent traveler on the airline and often uses her credit card. If you too fly quite often, you know that it means one thing – a free upgrade to first class.
And while this does no harm to anyone, it soon turned out that the author’s boss got seriously offended by the fact she didn’t get to sit in the upgraded seat.
The author shared more information about the incident
Upgrades are one of the perks frequent flyers get for their loyalty to the company
According to John Lopinto, the co-founder of ExpertFlyer.com, airlines have an obligation to their best customers, namely the frequent flyer and more specifically the Elite flyer, to offer flight upgrades and other incentives.
“Maintaining, and even growing, the base of frequent flyers of an airline depends almost entirely on the ‘value’ of their frequent flyer programs, especially for Elite members. The value of most programs is often judged by the number of seats an airline allocates for either free or mileage upgrades in the very same Premium cabins they are obligated to sell,” Lopinto explains.
“The boss should be happy that she has a smart person working for her,” a career expert says
Bored Panda reached out to Christine Mitterbauer, a licensed and ICF-approved career coach and serial entrepreneur, to find an expert’s opinion about this incident.
“I agree with the employee that she earned the upgrade to business class herself, and therefore she is entitled to the seat,” Mitterbauer told us and added that “For her boss to accuse her of lack of respect is very petty.”
“The boss could potentially learn from the employee to get a similar airmiles setup, but most importantly, she should just be happy that she has a smart person working for her who is making the most of what she’s given,” Mitterbauer commented. She concluded by saying that in the end, “such a mindset is an asset to the company.”
And this is how people reacted to the whole story
