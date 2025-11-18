After Years Of Torment, Office Bully Fired When New Employee Refuses To Back Down

Working at a hotel keeps you on your toes. You’ve got a million things to juggle, all while making sure guests are happy. But when your coworkers are the ones causing chaos, it makes a tough job even harder.
That’s exactly what happened in this Reddit story, where a boomer employee spent 15 years making her colleagues’ lives miserable with constant bullying and unreasonable demands. Thankfully, a new worker joined the team and decided to put an end to her nonsense.
Working in hospitality can be a real challenge
Having a job in hospitality, or any role involving lots of people interaction, is notoriously tough. To get a better sense of what it’s really like, Bored Panda spoke with the original poster (OP) of the Reddit story, who has years of experience in the industry.
According to OP, conflicts between hotel employees are usually manageable and not as extreme as what happened with ‘Bessie the Boomer.’ “It’s just basic interpersonal conflict, personalities that don’t blend. The most professional staff can keep those issues aside and be personable,” they explain.
The real challenges often come from dealing with guests. “They can be incredibly entitled, no matter who they are or what they do,” says OP. “Older guests, like ‘boomers,’ may have outdated expectations based on outmoded commercial models. For example, they might become genuinely outraged if a hotel is cash-free.”
Unfortunately, this kind of behavior is becoming increasingly common. A 2022 Harvard Business Review survey revealed that 76% of frontline service workers face rude behavior every month, and 78% believe it’s more prevalent than it was five years ago.
The survey revealed some startling examples of customer rudeness. One retail worker reported that a customer responded to a simple “Good morning” with, “I do not need you for anything. Leave me alone. If I need you, I will call you. You are here to serve, not to talk with me.” In another case, a restaurant visitor described how their sister disrespected a waitress: “She berated a waitress to the point of making her cry. Why? Because the waitress didn’t bring her salad just the way she ordered it.”
Despite this, OP still enjoys their job, especially because it lets them observe people in their most authentic moments. “After 1 am, a strange honesty takes over,” they note. “Between alcohol, substances, stress, and lack of sleep, bluntness becomes the norm. You get to learn about people and who they are from the oddest angles.”
No doubt, this line of work isn’t for everyone. But it certainly makes for some fascinating stories.
People in the comments were happy that ‘Bessie the Boomer’ finally got what she deserved
