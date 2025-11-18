Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Bookworms and cinephiles, assemble!
Sometimes a book is turned into a movie and that’s how you learn that the first one even exists. Sometimes the book you love becomes a blockbuster cinematic experience, and sometimes it’s a total flop. Today we’ll look at 25 books-turned-movies in an attempt to clarify once and for all which one was better. Can we all agree on one? Probably not, but let’s try!
#1 “The Lord Of The Rings” Trilogy
Image source: William Morrow, New Line Cinema
#2 “The Shawshank Redemption”
Image source: Scribner, Castle Rock Entertainment
#3 “The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy”
Image source: Macmillan Children’s Books, Touchstone Pictures
#4 “Hunger Games”
Image source: Scholastic Press, Lionsgate Films Inc.
#5 “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”
Image source: Berkley, Warner Bros.
#6 “The Maze Runner”
Image source: Delacorte Press, Twentieth Century Fox
#7 “Fight Club”
Image source: W. W. Norton & Company, Twentieth Century Studios
#8 “All Quiet On The Western Front”
#9 “The Help”
Image source: Berkley, DreamWorks Studios
#10 “The Princess Diaries”
Image source: HarperCollins, Walt Disney Studios
#11 “Little Women”
Image source: Puffin Books, Sony Pictures
#12 “Dune”
Image source: Ace Books, Warner Bros.
#13 “Romeo And Juliet”
Image source: Amazon, Twentieth Century Fox
#14 “The Great Gatsby”
Image source: Amazon, Warner Bros.
#15 “Where The Crawdads Sing”
Image source: G.P. Putnam’s Sons;, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc.
#16 “The Idea Of You”
Image source: St. Martin’s Griffin, Amazon Studios
#17 “Ready Player One”
Image source: Random House Publishing Group, Warner Bros.
#18 “The Perks Of Being A Wallflower”
Image source: TurtlebackBooks, Summit Entertainment
#19 “The Da Vinci Code”
Image source: Achor, Columbia Pictures
#20 “My Policeman”
Image source: Penguin Books, Amazon Studios
#21 “Call Me By Your Name”
Image source: Picador, Frenesy Film Company
#22 “It Ends With Us”
Image source: Atria Books, Columbia Pictures
#23 “Harry Potter”
Image source: Pottermore Publishing, Warner Bros.
#24 “The Twilight Saga”
Image source: Little, Brown Books for Young Readers , Summit Entertainment
#25 50 Shades Of Grey” Trilogy
Image source: Bloom Books, Universal Pictures
