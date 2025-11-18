Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Bookworms and cinephiles, assemble!

Sometimes a book is turned into a movie and that’s how you learn that the first one even exists. Sometimes the book you love becomes a blockbuster cinematic experience, and sometimes it’s a total flop. Today we’ll look at 25 books-turned-movies in an attempt to clarify once and for all which one was better. Can we all agree on one? Probably not, but let’s try!

#1 “The Lord Of The Rings” Trilogy

Image source: William Morrow, New Line Cinema

#2 “The Shawshank Redemption”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Scribner, Castle Rock Entertainment

#3 “The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Macmillan Children’s Books, Touchstone Pictures

#4 “Hunger Games”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Scholastic Press, Lionsgate Films Inc.

#5 “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Berkley, Warner Bros.

#6 “The Maze Runner”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Delacorte Press, Twentieth Century Fox

#7 “Fight Club”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: W. W. Norton & Company, Twentieth Century Studios

#8 “All Quiet On The Western Front”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Amazon, Netflix

#9 “The Help”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Berkley, DreamWorks Studios

#10 “The Princess Diaries”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: HarperCollins, Walt Disney Studios

#11 “Little Women”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Puffin Books, Sony Pictures

#12 “Dune”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Ace Books, Warner Bros.

#13 “Romeo And Juliet”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Amazon, Twentieth Century Fox

#14 “The Great Gatsby”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Amazon, Warner Bros.

#15 “Where The Crawdads Sing”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: G.P. Putnam’s Sons;, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc.

#16 “The Idea Of You”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: St. Martin’s Griffin, Amazon Studios

#17 “Ready Player One”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Random House Publishing Group, Warner Bros.

#18 “The Perks Of Being A Wallflower”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: TurtlebackBooks, Summit Entertainment

#19 “The Da Vinci Code”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Achor, Columbia Pictures

#20 “My Policeman”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Penguin Books, Amazon Studios

#21 “Call Me By Your Name”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Picador, Frenesy Film Company

#22 “It Ends With Us”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Atria Books, Columbia Pictures

#23 “Harry Potter”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Pottermore Publishing, Warner Bros.

#24 “The Twilight Saga”

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Little, Brown Books for Young Readers , Summit Entertainment

#25 50 Shades Of Grey” Trilogy

Books Vs Movies: There Is No Way 100% Of People Agree On Which Is Better

Image source: Bloom Books, Universal Pictures

