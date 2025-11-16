These 30 Masterclass Jewelry Tattoos By Celebrity Ink Artist Ryan Ashley Might Be Better Than The Real Thing

Ink on skin has got to be one of the scariest mediums of art out there. The stories about the pain that people feel are legendary, and the errors of the ink artist remain forever—or at least until another artist comes to patch things up. In other words, it’s a painstaking process to create a tattoo, not to mention a good one. And so, ink artists have this weird-but-universal aura of respect from other artists, as they’re the ones that have to work under the highest of pressures, an environment that artists of other mediums just wouldn’t endure.
There are ink artists, and there are ink masters. Ryan Ashley DiCristina (Malarkey) is quite definitely, and literally, the Ink Master. She was the host of the Ink Master show, so it’s hard to argue with that. What’s even harder to argue with are her skills. Today I want to show you one of her specialties she excels in, and that’s ornaments and jewelry. Just take a look at them, and maybe you’ll see that it’s probably one of the more sustainable roads to high fashion that’s out there. And it looks wonderful!
More info: Instagram | ryanashley.bigcartel.com
#1
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#2
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#3
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#4
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#5
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#6
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#7
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#8
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#9
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#10
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#11
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#12
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#13
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#14
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#15
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#16
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#17
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#18
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#19
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#20
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#21
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#22
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#23
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#24
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#25
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#26
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#27
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#28
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#29
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
#30
Image source: ryanashleymalarkey
