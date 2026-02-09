“The Genetics Are Crazy”: Blue Ivy’s Resemblance to Mom Confuses Fans At Super Bowl

Blue Ivy Carter’s appearance at the 2026 Super Bowl quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the night.

On February 8, the 14-year-old stepped out onto the field with Jay-Z and her sister Rumi, and social media users wasted no time comparing her to her mother, Beyoncé, once again.

Many viewers insisted that she looked like a younger version of the global superstar.

“I thought Blue Ivy was Beyoncé for a second, those genes??” one user wrote.

Blue Ivy’s 2026 Super Bowl look had fans comparing her with her mother, Beyoncé

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

At the 2026 Super Bowl, Blue Ivy arrived in a laid-back streetwear look that still carried her mother’s signature flair. She opted for a black leather varsity-style jacket, baggy pants, Y2K-inspired sunglasses, and UGG boots.

What grabbed viewers’ attention were her golden-blonde highlights styled into braids and soft waves.

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The teen walked the field with Jay-Z and Rumi, smiling for cameras and even showing off her now-iconic celebratory jump in front of photographers. This move has become a yearly tradition at the event.

While her outfit earned praise, it was her resemblance to Beyoncé that dominated the conversation.

Blue Ivy opted for golden-blonde highlights that left fans confused

Image credits: Koybinnneyy

“Whole time I thought Blue was Bey,” one user wrote.

“You’re telling me THAT’S NOT BEYONCÉ OMG,” another added. “The way I thought Blue was Beyoncé for a second,” someone else admitted.

Many pointed out her posture, hair, and overall presence.

“Blue Ivy truly has her mom’s aura and stance,” one comment read.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Image credits: Veedqueen

Image credits: EYNK111

“Blue is her mama’s child! That hair so Beyoncé coded!” another said.

“Blue Ivy looks exactly like her mother—the genetics are crazy.” Added a third.

Meanwhile, others also wondered why Rumi’s twin brother, Sir, wasn’t present, a recurring online question.

“What happened to their son?? They never show him,” one commenter asked.

This isn’t the first time social media sleuths compared Blue Ivy with Beyoncé

Image credits: PA Wire/Getty Images

Image credits: BeyonceHiveNews

Blue Ivy’s 2026 appearance wasn’t the first time fans were confused by her similarity to her mother.

At the 2025 Super Bowl, she attended with Jay-Z and Rumi, and photos of the trio quickly circulated online, as reported by Bored Panda.

The internet’s reaction was nearly identical. “I looked too fast and thought Blue was Bey,” one user admitted.

Image credits: ifatherbrands

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

“All of a sudden, Blue turned into Beyoncé, and I love it for her,” another wrote.

Some even compared her to early-2000s Beyoncé, noting how closely she resembled the singer during her teenage years in Destiny’s Child.

“Whoa, Blue looks exactly like Beyoncé when she was a teen in Destiny’s Child,” a third commenter added.

Beyond her resemblance, Blue Ivy has been building her own artistic identity onstage with her parents’ support

Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Image credits: MzansiYoh

Image credits: Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesMike Guastella/Getty Images

While the resemblance conversation continued, Ivy was also carving out her own creative path.

She had already performed alongside Beyoncé during both the Renaissance Tour and the Cowboy Carter Tour, dancing onstage in front of massive audiences.

Beyoncé later revealed that it was Ivy who wanted to perform.

Image credits: BravoEggs

Image credits: Stephen Lam/Getty Images

“Blue is an artist,” she told GQ. “She has great taste in music and fashion…She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself.”

“She took it seriously, and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun. We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes.”

Image credits: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jay-Z also spoke about the emotional impact of watching his daughter perform.

“I still get goosebumps seeing her walk onstage,” he said. “She’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for… watching her onstage was like seeing her reclaim her power.”

Ivy also ventured into acting, voicing Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King, and was described by her grandmother, Tina Knowles, as a creative talent who paints, writes poetry, and explores multiple art forms.

“Thought that was Beyoncé”: Social media erupted over Blue Ivy’s uncanny likeness to her mother

Image credits: AnneLuvTheReUp

Image credits: swtalright

Image credits: AviiWeb3

Image credits: prabhat_amrita

Image credits: nashpatriot24

Image credits: MJFINESSELOVER

Image credits: artysmama

Image credits: brittrenee6

Image credits: TiM_DiGGiTY

Image credits: zandroforest

Image credits: k3iller_bre

Image credits: AndySotnas

