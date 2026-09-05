New Trend Has People Wondering Why Women Would Ever Share This Info About Their Blue-Collar Husbands

There’s a rule as old as the dawn of time. It’s even part of the Ten Commandments, etched firmly in the Bible: “Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife.” And it goes without saying that thou shalt not covet anyone’s husband, either. It doesn’t matter whether he’s a doctor, a lawyer, a billionaire, or a celebrity. Just stay away.
But apparently, when it comes to blue-collar men, there are many more reasons you might want to steer clear. That’s according to some of the women who’ve already bagged them. A viral trend has wives and girlfriends dishing the dirt on what it’s really like to live with these unicorns. From not cutting their toenails to needing 20 alarms in the morning, it seems that some blue-collar men might be more maintenance than you can handle on your own. And you probably want to think twice before “stealing” one.
They’re strong, good with their hands, and always willing to help around the house
Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
But wives and girlfriends of blue-collar workers are warning you to think twice before “stealing” their men
Watch this woman reveal that her man doesn’t cut his own toenails
A surprising number of women said they could totally relate
But many others were shocked
Another woman revealed how her man needs 20 alarms in order to wake up
Watch her video here:
Again, one too many women could relate
This woman’s list was endless, as she rattled off all the cons of her blue-collar partner
She also revealed how he comes home too exhausted to do any DIY at home
More wives and girlfriends jumped on the bandwagon with a few “Don’t forget…” comments
“No one wants your man child”: some people weren’t amused by the viral trend
This woman revealed that despite all her blue-collar worker’s downfalls, she still loves him
Watch her video here:
Many women agreed that blue-collar workers work too hard
A few people wondered why the women were bragging about being married to “adult babies”
“Pees on me in the shower”: then came this unhinged reason not to steal a blue-collar man
Despite being peed on and withstanding 24/7 farts, she said she still loves him
Bizarrely, another woman admitted that her man pees on her in the shower…
Plenty of blue-collar fish in the sea: a record number of people are opting for a career in trades
JSB Co. / unsplash (not the actual photo)
If you’re still wondering what a blue-collar worker is, it’s someone who has a job that typically involves manual labor. They often work in manufacturing, construction, mining, or maintenance, and perform hourly or piecework pay. Historically, many of these workers wore blue-collar shirts, jeans, overalls, or boilersuits on the job, hence the name.
White-collar jobs are generally office-based and administrative. They’re seen by some as being more prestigious. “That’s because society often perceives office jobs to be more desirable than those in the manufacturing or agricultural sector, since that type of work requires manual or taxing labor,” notes Investopedia, adding that both blue-collar and white-collar jobs are critical to keeping the economy humming and for the smooth functioning of society.
“People think of blue collar workers as being uneducated, dirty, and incompetent. But nothing could be further from the truth!” writes Roger Wakefield, a licensed Master Plumber and renowned trades educator. “Skilled trades workers are highly trained professionals who are invaluable assets to any business or organization.”
Because society loves to stereotype, there’s also the perception that white-collar workers not only make more money than blue-collar workers, but that they also belong to different social classes.
“White-collar workers are perceived to have a higher status because they may earn more and may be better educated. Blue-collar workers are believed to stand lower on the social ladder because they do manual labor and may not be as educated,” explains Investopedia. But the site is quick to add that this is not always the case.
If fact, an increasing number of Gen Z college graduates are opting for blue-collar jobs. A record 37% are now working in or pursuing blue-collar careers. It’s the largest shift toward trades in decades.
“They’re motivated by strong job security, competitive pay without student debt, and the appeal of work that’s both automation-resistant and purpose-driven,” the site explains. “For many, trades offer faster employment, long-term stability, and a better fit with their values than traditional white-collar paths.”
They’re clearly not concerned about any of the negative stereotypes out there, nor the possibility that their partners might one day be dissing them as part of a viral trend.
Many netizens were concerned, and wondered if the women were okay
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