Blake Lively’s Super Bowl Shoe Pants Has The Internet Floored

In a sea of jerseys and caps at the electrifying Super Bowl, Blake Lively made a fashion touchdown with a look that is anything but routine game-day attire.
The Gossip Girl star ditched the predictable sporty-but-chic casuals for a piece that’s causing quite the stir online. The outfit, which appears to be a nod to multitasking that only a true fashionista like Blake can pull off, was a red Balenciaga x Adidas tracksuit. Now, this wasn’t just any tracksuit because the pants of the outfit were seamlessly morphed into shoes. Yes, you read that right. They are pants that are shoes but also shoes that are pants!
The outfit adds another chapter to Blake’s fashion playbook, as it was a moment of athleisure meeting haute couture, and she looked absolutely stunning as she watched the match with her bestie, Taylor Swift.
“I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes,” the actress said
Image credits: Blake Lively
“Last week, I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes. I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband, like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skelton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post days after the high-voltage Super Bowl.
“These shants are made for walkin’ and that’s just what they’ll do,” she wrote in an Instagram story.
Now, if you were wondering where you can get your hands on these “shants,” you can find them here for $3,790.
Blake Lively attended the Super Bowl with her bestie Taylor Swift
Of course, people had plenty to say when they laid eyes on Blake’s shoes. I mean, pants.
“When a pant is a shoe, idk what to do,” one comment said.
Another added, “I had no idea what you meant with the pant shoes I just thought bc adidas then I really zoomed in omg.”
“omg so if your feet start to hurt you have to take off your pants?!” one person joked, while another wrote, “THOSE PANTS WERE SHOE?!?!?”
Blake Lively’s pants definitely took a step in a new direction
Image credits: Blake Lively
