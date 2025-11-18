Blake Lively Slammed For “Pampered Life” After Painting Pregnant Women As Master Manipulators

The backlash keeps coming for Blake Lively as she finds herself under fire once again.
This time, she faced criticism over a resurfaced 2014 interview that has sparked a fresh wave of controversy on social media. And if that weren’t enough, rumors of a feud with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni are only fanning the flames.
The resurfaced 2014 clip took viewers back to a red carpet interview where the 36-year-old actress was pregnant with her first child at the time.
During the interview, the Gossip Girl alum shared a cheeky take on pregnancy that fans were not too happy about.
Blake Lively was under fire again after a resurfaced 2014 red carpet interview sparked fresh outrage on social media
When Extra reporter AJ Calloway brought up the typical challenges of pregnancy, the Hollywood star jokingly accused pregnant women of being master manipulators.
She claimed they “lie” about their symptoms to get pampered by their partners.
The interviewer began the conversation by asking about Blake’s pregnancy and saying his own wife was seven months pregnant.
“How’s it going?” he asked her. “My wife is seven months right now, so I know what it’s all like, the feet rubbing.”
“She’s just taking advantage,” the Café Society actress joked.
In the interview, the 36-year-old joked that pregnant women “lie” about their symptoms to manipulate their partners, which has not aged well with fans
AJ then humorously pointed out how his wife asks for foot rubs every night, prompting the mother-of-four to advise him not to fall for “that stuff.”
“You can exploit [pregnancy] if you want. You can’t fall for that stuff,” she said.
“Pregnant women just lie” to get their husbands to do things for them, she said during the red carpet chat.
“It’s the perfect way to get what you want. You want chocolate ice cream at midnight? You have a ‘craving!’” she added.
Some users criticized her comments, while others said she was just trying to be funny
While the comment seemed lighthearted then, social media users were not amused when the clip recently resurfaced.
Many felt her humor reflected a privileged life that is far from the reality faced by most expectant moms.
Without mincing words, one user said, “She does not speak for this ex pregnant woman and my swollen feet. Also some of us work on our feet 40+ hrs and don’t have the luxury of rest throughout an entire pregnancy.”
“I’ve heard people crave foods they hated before pregnancy, it’s 💯 real,” said another.
“me, an avid spaghetti hater, ate it daily when I was pregnant with my daughter,” said one mother in support of the “cravings are real” argument.
The Gossip Girl alum’s humor has missed the mark before, including an awkward 2016 interview that left a reporter feeling uncomfortable
Image credits: Kjersti Flaa
One wrote, “I was on my feet working until I had my son. Yes they hurt, yes my husband rubbed them for me. I’m guessing she lives a pampered life whether pregnant or not so her feet probably aren’t sore.”
Some fans came to the actress’s defense, with one saying, “I feel like she has a level of sarcasm and dry humor people don’t get.”
“I’ve watched all the interviews. Am I the only one who just hears sarcasm? I think she is funny. I still like her,” said one Blake Lively loyalist.
This isn’t the first time the onscreen star’s humor has missed the mark. Back in 2016, she faced backlash after an awkward interaction with reporter Kjersti Flaa, who revealed that she was deeply uncomfortable with the actress’s behavior during the interview.
The mother-of-four has been receiving a lot of flak over rumors of a feud with co-star Justin Baldoni and controversy surrounding her press approach for It Ends With Us
The Shallows actress has been navigating significant criticism in recent weeks, especially over her recent press for It Ends With Us.
The movie is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 book that touches upon themes of childhood trauma and domestic violence.
Blake was accused of downplaying the dark themes of the movie and focusing more on lighthearted elements like her floral outfits.
Rifts between the actress and the film’s director, Justin, have also reportedly taken place over creative differences.
One source even claimed the director had created an “extremely difficult” atmosphere for the entire cast during the filming.
