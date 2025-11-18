Blake Lively’s “Big Red Flag” During Interviews Indicates Feud With Justin Baldoni, Expert Says

A body language expert shed light on the rumored tension between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
During promotional interviews for the movie, the two actors shared what seemed to be polite public comments about each other. However, their noticeable lack of interaction and their choice to do interviews separately suggested tensions behind the scenes.
Darren Stanton, a body language expert, weighed in on the issue and believes the Gossip Girl alum has a “big red flag” issue while doing interviews.
Darren Stanton, a body language expert, weighed in on the rumored tension between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
Image credits: Blake Lively / Instagram
Image credits: Apple Books + It Ends With Us / Instagram
“Neither main star has been seen together in recent interviews and red-carpet events,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
“They’ve both said very nice things about each other,” he said but added that there seemed to be signs of trouble in the relationship between the red carpet queen and the Jane the Virgin star.
The expert said he noticed that both stars have different demeanors while appearing in interviews.
Despite their polite public comments about each other, the expert said he believes there is some behind-the-scenes friction
“I’ve noticed with Blake, she’s very professional,” he said. “And I’ve noticed when she’s asked a question about her relationship with him, and she does a thing in psychology known as ‘linguistic deflection.’ Furthermore, this means she answers a different question, so she avoids the subject.”
“For me, that’s a big red flag that she doesn’t want to discuss her relationship,” he added.
On the other hand, the expert said Justin seemed to harbor anger and stress whenever the topic of his co-star came up.
“She does a thing in psychology known as ‘linguistic deflection,'” said the self-described “TV’s human lie detector”
“When it comes to Justin, we see lots of stress indicators of the fact that all was not well on the set. And by the end of the shoot, it seems clear there was lots of anger and stress in his facial muscles,” he said.
The self-described “TV’s human lie detector” said he believes the two stars will not be working together for “quite some time.”
“When he was asked about a sequel he also flashed a part surprise, part disbelief micro expression which is a fleeting of a real emotion. In my opinion, we won’t see these two work together for quite some time,” he concluded.
Justin said he had “no idea” when asked about a sequel to It Ends With Us
The movie It Ends With Us is an adaption of the bestselling novel written by Colleen Hoover. Blake has faced massive heat online since the release of the movie for various reasons.
Some crew members claimed there, indeed, was tension between The Age of Adaline heroine and the actor-turned-director but noted that some of the gossip online has been blown out of proportion.
“Everyone knew that they didn’t like each other,” one crew member told Rolling Stone. “I think some of the rumors online seem a little strong.”
Crew members revealed that there were too many “conflicting ideas” between the actress, who was one of the producers of the film, and Justin, who directed the movie
Image credits: It Ends With Us / Instagram
“I don’t think they hate each other. But I don’t think they would work together again,” they continued. “Their styles are way too different. Blake is very business-minded and very practical. Justin … is so on the other side of why he makes art that they were never going to be friends.”
Another crew member said there were too many “conflicting ideas” between the actress, who was one of the producers of the film, and Justin, who directed the movie.
“Since Blake was bankrolling it, Justin couldn’t really put his foot down,” one crew member said about what transpired behind the scenes
Image credits: Blake Lively / Instagram
“There were such conflicting ideas of how to make the movie, and since Blake was bankrolling it, Justin couldn’t really put his foot down,” another crew member told the outlet.
“But also he didn’t really have a strong opinion,” they added. “He’s very good at directing actors and he’s good at acting, he’s an actor’s director, but as far as the direction of the entire picture goes, I don’t think it was his sort of film.”
